THE PRODUCERS And More Set for City Springs Theatre Company Eighth Season of Musicals

Atlanta’s fastest-growing performing arts organization, City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC), has announced its latest season of musicals at the beautiful Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs, with new subscriptions going on sale May 1.

The newly-announced 2025 – 2026 season offers a diverse lineup of entertainment, including hit musicals from American comedy legends Mel Brooks and Tina Fey, as well as the stage adaptation of one of Hollywood’s most-beloved films ever. Marking its eighth season, all of City Springs Theatre Company’s performances will take place at the Byers Theatre, located in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA.

Led by Executive Director Natalie DeLancey and Artistic Director (and Tony Award®-winner) Shuler Hensley, City Springs Theatre Company’s productions have garnered nationwide attention with acclaimed, locally produced productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Jersey Boys, The Music Man and A Chorus Line.

“Our subscribers and patrons have come to expect two things from our company - to be entertained, and to experience production values that rival what they might see on Broadway,” said CSTC’s Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. “Over the years it has been inspiring to watch as our audiences grow and begin to take a sense of ownership and pride in our company.”

Since 2022, Artistic Director Hensley has directed one production each season, a tradition he will continue when the company presents the newest title in its upcoming season, the hit musical Come From Away. “We are really inspired by the talent that lives here in Atlanta,” Hensley says, “We have an amazing community of performers, including some Broadway veterans like me who call metro Atlanta home. From our lead performers to our ensemble dancers, they all have contributed significantly to the success of our company.”

City Springs Theatre Company’s 2025 – 2026 Season Lineup

The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical (Sept. 5 – 21, 2025) Still the winningest show in the history of the Tony Awards® and arguably the funniest musical ever on Broadway, The Producers has delighted audiences worldwide. Based on Mel Brooks’ 1968 film of the same name, the plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the biggest flop in Broadway history, thereby bilking their investors (all of whom are “lonely, little old ladies”), and then running away to Rio. With music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor on Broadway. This production contains adult language and content and is recommended for ages 13+.

The Wizard of Oz (Dec. 12 – 28, 2025) This December, the yellow brick road will lead to the Byers Theatre for an enchanting stage adaptation of the 1939 movie classic The Wizard of Oz, directed and choreographed by Broadway legend and Tony Award®-recipient Baayork Lee. The timeless tale of teenager Dorothy Gale, who travels from Kansas “over the rainbow” to the magical Land of Oz, was adapted from the film by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, retaining the timeless songs (by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg) from the film including “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain/a Heart/the Nerve,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.” The Wizard of Oz is suitable for all ages and will feature a special 1pm Christmas Eve performance.

Come From Away (March 13 – 29, 2026) Based on an incredible, true story, of the isolated town of Gander, Newfoundland, as the community came together to welcome 38 planes diverted from their destinations on September 11, 2001. What begins as an average day turns into an international sleepover, as the people of Gander cheer the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. Critics called it “A celebration of the best of humankind” (The Daily Beast) and a “big bearhug of a musical” (New York Times). Come From Away will be directed by Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley, artistic director of City Springs Theatre Company. The book, music and lyrics are by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This production is a REGIONAL PREMIERE. It contains some adult language and adult themes and is recommended for ages 10+.

Mean Girls: The Musical (May 1 – 17, 2026) From the mind of comedy superstar Tina Fey, Mean Girls is the brutally-hilarious hit musical based on Fey’s popular 2004 film of the same name. Teenager Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home in suburban Illinois. Soon this high school newbie falls prey to a trio of bad girl “frenemies” who will soon learn the errors of their bullying ways. Mean Girls features a book by Fey (the multi-Emmy-winning star and writer of TV’s Saturday Night Live and the series 30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde The Musical) and composer Jeff Richmond (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Taking Broadway by storm when it opened in 2018, Mean Girls was hailed as “hilarious” and “a showstopper” by Entertainment Weekly. This production contains adult themes and is recommended for ages 10+.

New subscriptions start at $220 and go on sale May 1, with single tickets for all shows available beginning on June 2. Subscribers enjoy early access to additional single tickets, plus no-fee exchange options. Visit CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

About City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class entertainment experiences and innovative arts education programs that drive cultural enrichness and economic vitality. Through musical theatre productions that utilize the talents of local and national artists, CSTC provides Broadway-quality entertainment to the diverse Atlanta populace, helping to establish Sandy Springs, Georgia, as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, led by Executive Director Natalie DeLancey, and Tony Award®-winner and Atlanta native Shuler Hensley as artistic director. To date, CSTC has served over 270,000 patrons and 160,000 students through its mainstage musicals and educational programs. For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit CitySpringsTheatre.com.

