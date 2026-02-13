Feature: City Springs Theatre Company Announce Its Ninth Season

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The nationally recognized theatre company’s 2026 – 2027 season begins Sept. 11 with the International hit Les Misérables

Atlanta’s fastest-growing performing arts organization, City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) announces its ninth season of musicals at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (SSPAC). Since 2018, City Springs Theatre Company has been the anchor tenant in the SSPAC’s thousand seat Byers Theatre, entertaining more than 330,000 patrons in its first eight-and-a-half seasons.

Led by Executive Director Natalie DeLancey and Artistic Director (and Tony Award®-winner) Shuler Hensley, City Springs Theatre Company’s productions have generated nationwide attention with its “Broadway-size, locally produced” productions, including the recent hit production of THE WIZARD OF OZ. The company goes into its ninth season with a company best record of 5,743 subscribers.

The 2026-2027 season will begin with the global musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES (September 11-27, 2026), which will be the first local staging of the musical in more than a decade. Artistic Director Hensley (a veteran of the Broadway production of Les Miz) will direct. The season then continues in December when Broadway legend (and Tony Award® recipient) Baayork Lee returns to the company to stage the family-friendly, fantasy adventure ANASTASIA (December 11-27, 2026). CSTC will then stage the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning 2017 Best Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN (March 5-21, 2027), followed by the season-closer, and audience-favorite GREASE (April 30-May 16, 2026).

“After exceeding our own expectations and setting a new subscription record in Season Eight, we’re proud to unveil this dynamic new season,” says DeLancey. “Each production stretches us creatively and deepens our commitment to producing large-scale, professional musical theatre at the highest level for our audiences in Sandy Springs and across the region. Les Misérables and Grease have been two of our most requested titles since day one, so it’s incredibly special to finally bring these iconic, crowd-favorite musicals to the stage for the patrons who have championed them from the very beginning.”

Hensley most recently directed a sold-out staging of the classic musical OKLAHOMA! at Carnegie Hall. Next month he will direct the CSTC regional premiere of the feel-good Broadway hit COME FROM AWAY. It will mark his fourth directorial effort on behalf of City Springs Theatre Company, having previously helmed THE SOUND OF MUSIC, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and THE MUSIC MAN. “We have an amazing community of performers, including some Broadway veterans like me who call metro Atlanta home,” said Hensley. “I find myself regularly inspired by the talent pool here. I’m looking forward to creating a special and memorable Les Miz for both our artists and our patrons.”

Tickets are currently available for the company’s upcoming productions of COME FROM AWAY (March 13-29) and MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL (May 1-17.) All City Springs Theatre Company performances take place at the Byers Theatre, located in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA. Subscription renewals start Monday, February 16th. New season subscriptions will go on sale Monday, April 6th. The single ticket on sale date is Monday, April 27th. Complete information is available at CitySpringsTheatre.com. CSTC’s Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

City Springs Theatre Company’s 2026 – 2027 Season Lineup

Les Misérables (September 11-27, 2026)

Based on Victor Hugo's novel of the same name, Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from 19 years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe that Valjean can change his ways. Epic, grand and uplifting, Les Misérables has been seen by over 70 million globally.

Anastasia (December 11-27, 2026)

From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway hits as Ragtime and Seussical, this dazzling musical transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family. Based on the hit 1997 animated film beloved by families across the globe!

Dear Evan Hansen (March 5-21, 2027)

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Grammy®, Tony®, Emmy® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), Dear Evan Hansen is truly a modern classic. Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

Grease (April 30-May 16, 2027)

Welcome to Rydell High and its senior class of 1959! Evoking the looks and sounds of the 1950’s, Grease is a rollicking, crowd-pleasing trip down nostalgia lane. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski find themselves unexpectedly reunited after a whirlwind summer romance, while navigating popularity and friendships along the way. The soundtrack to the 1978 film version became the soundtrack of a generation, placing Grease among the world’s most popular musicals ever. It’s Grease, and it’s STILL the word!

About City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class entertainment experiences and innovative arts education programs that drive cultural and economic vitality. Through musical theatre productions that utilize the talents of local and national artists, CSTC provides Broadway-quality entertainment to the diverse Atlanta populace, helping to establish Sandy Springs, Georgia, as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, led by Natalie DeLancey as executive director, and Tony Award®-winner and Atlanta native Shuler Hensley as artistic director. To date, CSTC has served over 330,000 patrons and 155,000 students through its mainstage musicals and educational programs. For tickets and more information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.