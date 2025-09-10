THE COTTAGE and More Set for Stage Door Upcoming Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After closing its most successful season since The Pandemic, Stage Door will continue to create art in the heart of Dunwoody with a season that features holiday favorites, hilarious tales and a tremendous amount of heart. The season begins with The Cottage. This play is fresh off a Broadway run directed by Jason Alexander. This side-splitting romp is about one woman's decision to come clean about a torrid affair to her husband..and her lover's wife. With effervescent wit reminiscent of Nöel Coward and wild, farcical gags, this is a show sure to leave audiences laughing. The show will run October 4-19 and is directed by Damian Lockhart.

In December, Stage Door will be presenting a new adaptation of one of the most classic stories of all time: A Christmas Carol. Adapted by local playwright Claire F. Martin and directed by frequent Stage Door collaborator Lauren Morris, this will be a perfect show for families to indulge in some holiday cheer. The show will run December 6-21.

This Valentine's season, Stage Door invites audiences to have a great date at Theresa Rebeck's Bad Dates. This one-woman show chronicles the stories of a single mother with anecdotes that are at once hilarious, heartbreaking and sweet. The show is directed by Amy Duffy and will run February 7-22.

Closing out Stage Door's season is the Southern classic Steel Magnolias. This story is about the bonds built in a beauty shop in Louisiana and the sisters that life gives us. It demonstrates the power of friendship and that the antidote to heartache is laughter, verve and resilience.. The show is directed by Jaclyn Hoffman and runs April 4-19.

Artistic director Justin Ball says of the season "We're proud to offer Dunwoody a season that is well-balanced. We have a farce, a holiday classic, a one-woman powerhouse show and a theatrical chestnut. There is something for everybody in every play we're offering. "