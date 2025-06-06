Synchronicity Theatre to Present U.S. Premiere of Jessica B. Hill's THE DARK LADY 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Synchronicity Theatre will close out its 2024–2025 season with the U.S. premiere of The Dark Lady, a music-infused theatrical exploration of identity, authorship, and legacy, running June 13–29, 2025.

Written by Canadian actor-playwright Jessica B. Hill and directed by Alexis Kulani Woodard, this bold, genre-blending work reimagines the life of Emilia Bassano—trailblazing poet and the possible inspiration behind Shakespeare’s mysterious “Dark Lady” sonnets.

Playful, soulful, and politically resonant, The Dark Lady places Bassano—believed to be the first woman in England to publish her own poetry and long speculated to be a woman of color—at the center of her own story, flipping the lens on one of literature’s most famous muses.

Brittany Deneen stars as Emilia, with Joe Sykes as Shakespeare, accompanied live onstage by composer and musician Andrew Cleveland. With cabaret-style seating available for an immersive audience experience, the production marries intimate storytelling with evocative live music to create a sensual, theatrical atmosphere.

"Who gets to be remembered? And who gets to decide which stories are told?" These are the questions Hill’s play dares to ask. The result is a provocative duet between muse and maker—sensual, sharp, and steeped in historical inquiry.

The creative team includes:

Kellie Murphy, scenic design

April Carswell, costume design

Sophie Im, properties

Maliya McCall, lighting design

Amelia Fischer, intimacy direction & movement

Carolyn Cook, vocal direction

In the spirit of accessibility, Synchronicity continues its Pay What You Can Wednesdays and introduces $10 “Adventurous” tickets for every performance, ensuring bold theatre remains within reach for all. Select performances will also feature post-show community conversations focused on themes of power, voice, and artistic reclamation.

“This season’s offerings continue to push the boundaries of narrative and form,” said Producing Artistic Director Rachel May. “The Dark Lady is the kind of work that lives in your bones—it’s smooth, soulful, and deeply provocative. We’re thrilled to close our season with a piece that’s as historically illuminating as it is emotionally alive.”

