Stage Door Theatre to Close Season 49 With PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Stage Door Theatre's final main stage show of their season is Peter and the Starcatcher by: Rick Elice and Wayne Baker. A young orphan named Peter teams up with Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, and his mates to defend a mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin from pirates led by the fearsome Black Stache. Twelve actors play over 100 roles in this perfect storm of music, imagination, and stagecraft. The show runs at the 49-year-old Dunwoody Theatre from May 12 through May 28.

The production will be helmed by Atlanta favorite Lauren Morris. Lauren is a director and theatre maker who has spent time working with The Alliance Theatre (Kendeda Virtual Series), Théâtre du Rêve as an associate artist, director and deviser (Je ne suis pas Evangeline, Code Noir and Marie Antoinette's Masqued New Year's Revolution), Theatrical Outfit (Unexpected Play Festival), Seven Stages (Curious Encounters), Actor's Express (Virtual Threshold Reading), Horizon Theatre (The Cake, Apprentice Company Co-Leader, virtual readings), SheATL (Tough Love), and Reforming Arts (making theatre with incarcerated and previously incarcerated individuals). Back in her native state of Indiana, she directed A Midsummer Night's Dream for Indy Shakes' return to the stage in 2021 and has directed for Crossroads Rep in Terre Haute (Boeing, Boeing; Rabbit Hole; Steel Magnolias; Romeo & Juliet). She was also one of 70 directors from across the globe to attend the Lincoln Center Director's Lab in New York City in 2018.

Stage Door has filled their largest cast of the season with Atlanta artists, featuring: Sully Brown (Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Marietta Theatre Company), Alejandra Ruiz (Actor's Express), Bridget McCarthy (Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern), Briallen Sanchez-Thurber (Woodstock Theatre), Joey Davila (Horizon Theatre Company, Essential Theatre), Charis Selleck (Onstage Atlanta), Brock Kercher, Bryan Montemayor (Aurora Theatre), Ali Bhamani, and Olivia Schaperjohn (Act 3 Productions). As part of a co-production with the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, Stage Door has also cast professional young actors like Anshula Phadke, Adrienne Ocfemia, Austin Barocas, and Kobe Cohen. This production also features the design and technical talents of Atlanta veterans like Elisabeth Cooper, Gabby Stephenson, and Gamble.

Peter and the Starcatcher also premieres the first education matinee for Stage Door Theatre. In partnership with Dunwoody Elementary School, the City of Dunwoody and Georgia Council for the Arts, Stage Door launched it's Arts Accessibility Project earlier this year which has brought over 50 hours of in-school performing arts workshops to every first and second grade student at Dunwoody Elementary School. The project will culminate when those same 300 students and educators attend a special education matinee and talkback with the cast of Peter and the Starcatcher on Tuesday, May 17th.

Tickets are $15-$35, and are available at Click Here, through the Stage Door box office phone line, or in person via the Theatre office in the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center. For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at FOH@stagedoortheatrega.org