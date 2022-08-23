Stage Door Theatre Announces 49th Season Featuring Five Mainstage Productions & More



Stage Door Theatre has announced their 49th Season of live theatre for the Dunwoody community and beyond. Season 49 will include five mainstage productions, four performances by the students of Stage Door's Performing Arts Academy, and over six Saturdays of additional programming featuring different performance communities in Atlanta.

"Our goal was to pick a season that would appeal to our entire Dunwoody community - family friendly shows, a new Christmas tradition, a feel-good musical, a romantic comedy and a heavy hitting drama!" says executive Director Justin Ball.



Season 49's mainstage productions will feature five shows never seen in Dunwoody:



Ordinary Days

by: Adam Gwon

A refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections. Running September 30 through October 16



'Twas the Night Before Christmas

by: Ken Ludwig. Stage Door's new holiday tradition: a fun and family-friendly twist to the timeless Christmas poem. Running December 2 through 18.

Completeness

by: Itamar Moses. This deft and imaginative new ROM-comedy shows that even the most sophisticated algorithm may freeze in the face of love's infinite possibilities. Running January 27 through February 12.



The Niceties

by: Eleanor Burgess. A contemporary drama about power and progress, and two women's journeys to maintain either. Running March 17 through April 1.

Peter and the Starcatcher

by: Rick Elice and Wayne Barker. A Tony-Award Winning origin story about Wendell Berry's classic Peter Pan. Twelve actors play over 100 roles in this perfect storm of music, imagination, and magic. Running May 12 through 28.



As part of Season 49, Stage Door is adopting a new mission: To strengthen their vibrant community of patrons, artists, and youth by providing an intimate and inclusive home where shared stories and human experiences are celebrated. As part of their commitment to this mission, Stage Door Theatre has added additional performance opportunities for the students of the Performing Arts Academy. Stage Door is also launching their new Spotlight Series: a collection of Saturday performances throughout the season, that turn the spotlight on arts organizations across Atlanta, including Dad's Garage, who forged a renewed partnership with Stage Door after the free public performance last June.



Tickets for Season 49 are available online, or through Stage Door's box office, as well as subscription packages. For Season 49, Stage Door is offering 4 different subscription packages to see multiple shows at an affordable rate. All packages this season are "Flex" packages, meaning buying a package provides you with a ticket to three, four, or five shows in the season, with the ability to selected specific dates later, as well as moving the dates free of charge, and the option to reserve specific seats in the otherwise general admission seating plan.



For questions or more information on ticket pricing and subscription options, please contact the box office at contactus@stagedoortheatrega.org