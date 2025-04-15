Spivey Hall 35th Anniversary 2025-26 Season to Feature Gil Shaham, Alan Morrison and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spivey Hall revealed its 2025/26 season-celebrating the organization's 35th Anniversary-with an inspiring collection of performances with subscriptions now available and individual tickets on sale Aug. 5.

Artists on the schedule collectively earned nine Grammy Awards, two Latin Grammy Awards plus one Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent), and two Gramophone Awards (British equivalent), among many additional nominations.

The season also includes performers from the USA and 10 other nations spanning four continents-Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, and Venezuela-with many connections to global humanitarian causes and iconic musical organizations and destinations around the globe.

Sept. 21, 2025 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Gil Shaham, violin

Akira Eguchi, piano

$40, $64, $80

Grammy Award-winner Gil Shaham is one of the foremost violinists of our time. His flawless technique, combined with his inimitable warmth and generosity of spirit, has solidified his renown as an American master. Shaham was one of the earliest performers to grace the Spivey Hall stage during our first full season (1991-92), so it's only fitting that he returns to open our 35th season with longtime collaborator, Japanese-born pianist and composer Akira Eguchi, in a not-to-be-missed program of Beethoven violin sonatas.

Sept. 28, 2025 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Alan Morrison, organ

$28, $44, $55

Prepare to be swept away by the grandeur and virtuosity of Alan Morrison, one of the world's premier concert organists, as he takes you on an exhilarating journey through the rich sounds of Spivey Hall's magnificent Ruffatti organ. The concert showcases the full range of our organ's capabilities-from thunderous chords to delicate, lyrical passages-delivered with Morrison's unique blend of passion and precision. Morrison holds the McGehee Organist Residency at Spivey Hall.

Oct.18, 2025 - 7:30 pm

Nosferatu (1922 silent film)

Dorothy Papadakos, organ

$33, $52, $65

Juilliard-trained and internationally renowned organist Dorothy Papadakos mesmerizes with her interpretation of the silent horror classic Nosferatu. Celebrated for her silent film screenings during which improvisations abound, Papadakos will explore the vast expressive capabilities of Spivey Hall's Albert Schweitzer Memorial Organ by Ruffatti of Padua, Italy.

Oct. 26, 2025 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Chanticleer

$40, $64, $80

Two-time Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer returns to Spivey Hall. Renowned globally as "an orchestra of voices" for its diverse repertoire and stunning virtuosity, Chanticleer captivates listeners with its exceptional artistry. Performing "Our American Journey," Chanticleer celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of America's independence by highlighting the diverse voices, songs, harmonies, and rhythms of our musical heritage, including a new commission by composer Trevor Weston showcasing the connection between traditional American hymnody and African American spirituals.

Nov. 1, 2025 - 3 pm

Beatrice Rana, piano

$33, $52, $65

The headline for Italian pianist Beatrice Rana's 2019 Spivey Hall debut read, "Piano prodigy Beatrice Rana takes 'Clara' for a sumptuous ride at Spivey Hall." She now returns firmly established as one of the supremely imaginative pianists of her generation. A performer as nuanced as she is powerful, Rana already has eight albums and a British Gramophone Award to her name.

Nov. 9, 2025 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

The Mendelssohn Octet

The Miró Quartet

Isidor String Quartet

$33, $52, $65

With the Miró Quartet's seasoned artistry and the Isidore Quartet's fresh dynamism, this collaboration promises to bring out "The Mendelssohn Octet" and its electrifying brilliance, from its soaring melodies to its breathtaking fugue. This year marks the 200th anniversary of one of the most exuberant and masterfully crafted chamber music works, which Mendelssohn composed at just 16. The Octet is a dazzling showcase of youthful energy, lyrical beauty, and intricate interplay, requiring eight musicians to blend with the precision of a single voice.

Nov. 15, 2025 - 7:30 pm

Branford Marsalis Quartet

$40, $64, $80

The Grammy Award-winning Branford Marsalis Quartet is one of the most dynamic and influential ensembles in modern jazz. Known for their unparalleled technical mastery, deep musical synergy, and adventurous spirit, the quartet seamlessly blends post-bop, blues, and contemporary jazz influences. The group delivers electrifying performances characterized by tight interplay, expressive improvisation, and a fearless approach to musical storytelling.

Nov. 16, 2025 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Inon Barnatan, piano

$40, $64, $80

Two of the world's most celebrated musicians, Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan, join forces for a breathtaking recital. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy these two musical virtuosos together.

Nov. 22, 2025 - 3 pm

Jan Lisiecki, piano

$33, $52, $65

Juno Award-winning Canadian pianist and UNESCO Ambassador Jan Lisiecki debuts at Spivey Hall with a program entirely built of preludes with offerings as diverse as J.S. Bach, Rachmaninoff, Szymanowski, and Górecki, concluding with Chopin's complete Op. 28. Lisiecki has been praised for his ability to balance technical precision with deep emotional insight, with playing that reveals a rare combination of youthful energy and profound depth, bringing virtuosity, refinement, and an extraordinarily thoughtful approach to music-making.

Dec. 6, 2025 - 7:30 pm

Sons of Serendip, quartet

Micah Christian, lead vocals

Cordaro Rodriguez, piano and guitar

Nathaniel Taylor, guest cello

Mason Morton, harp (Atlanta-native)

$28, $44, $55

Sons of Serendip return to Spivey Hall with a holiday program to lift everyone's spirits. From their stunning vocal harmonies to the emotive sounds of the harp, cello, piano, and vocals, every performance is an immersive experience. In a series of serendipitous events spanning years, the lives of four gifted men took an unexpected turn when they auditioned for "America's Got Talent" and, as season nine finalists, Sons of Serendip won tremendous acclaim by offering fresh interpretations of popular music.

Dec. 13, 2025 - 3 pm

December 14, 2025, 3 pm

Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program

$20 general admission

The award-winning Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program proudly presents its beloved annual holiday concert, guaranteed to put audiences in the holiday spirit. The concert features the Spivey Hall Young Artists, the Children's Choir, and the Tour Choir.

Jan. 17, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Angel Blue, soprano

Bryan Wagorn, piano

$33, $52, $65

Twice a Grammy Award winner, Angel Blue continues to ascend as one of her generation's most celebrated opera singers. Her performances span a wide range of operatic repertoire, particularly emphasizing roles in the works of Verdi, Puccini, and Gershwin. Her voice is celebrated for its resonance, expressiveness, and versatility. With power and versatility both on and off the stage, Blue is also known for her advocacy and for creating a culture of belonging in the arts.

Jan. 24, 2026 - 3 pm

Westward

Gabriela Montero, piano

$28, $44, $55

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero-twice a Latin Grammy Award winner-returns to Spivey Hall with Westward, a program featuring extraordinary immigrant composers and anchored by her improvised accompaniment to Charlie Chaplin's 1917 film The Immigrant.

Feb. 1, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Alan Morrison & Friends, organ

$28, $44, $55

The incomparable Alan Morrison, renowned for his dynamic programming and artistry, gathers with musical friends and curates a program as unique as his own artistic style. Showcasing the full range and versatility of Spivey Hall's magnificent Ruffatti organ.

Feb. 14, 2026 - 7:30 pm

Karen Slack, soprano

Michelle Cann, piano

$28, $44, $55

Internationally acclaimed soprano Karen Slack joins forces with illustrious pianist Michelle Cann in a powerful recital program inspired by their 2025 Grammy Award-winning recording Beyond the Years: Unpublished Songs of Florence Price. This program illuminates Price's rightful place among the great art song composers, showcasing deeply expressive and historically significant works alongside lieder by Schubert and Ravel.

Feb. 22, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Danish String Quartet

$33, $52, $65

A Grammy nominated ensemble known for its extraordinary musicianship and dynamic performances, the Danish String Quartet brings a deep connection to both traditional and contemporary repertoires. With a rich discography and performances at prestigious venues worldwide, the Danish String Quartet's remarkable chemistry draws the audience into a deeply personal musical experience.

March 1, 2026 - 3 pm

David Coucheron, violin

Julie Coucheron, piano

$28, $44, $55

Experience a brilliant afternoon as Atlanta's own David Coucheron, concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, joins forces with his prodigiously talented sister, pianist Julie Coucheron. Renowned for their musical chemistry and electrifying presence, the Coucherons bring their unmatched virtuosity and deep musical connection to Spivey Hall.

March 15, 2026 - 3 pm

Alexander Malofeev, piano

$33, $52, $65

Returning to Spivey Hall by popular demand after his astounding 2024 debut, Alexander Malofeev has created a brilliant program of musical geography, opening with three Nordic composers and concluding with four Russians. At just 25, Malofeev displays mature interpretations and emotive depth far beyond his years.

March 21, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Pavel Haas Quartet

$33, $52, $65

The Pavel Haas Quartet's performances are known for their impeccable ensemble playing and their ability to bring out the distinct personalities of each instrument while maintaining a seamless collective voice that earned the Czech group's critical acclaim, including the Gramophone Award, Britain's equivalent to a Grammy or "the Oscars of classical music."

March 28, 2026 - 7:30 pm

Lisa Fischer, vocalist

Taylor Eigsti, piano

$28, $44, $55

Spivey Hall welcomes back powerhouse Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer. After years of singing background for icons like The Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross, Sting, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, she earned her prominent inclusion in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. Fischer now takes center stage with her celebrated vocal prowess.

April 10, 2026 - 7:30 pm

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

$40, $64, $80

South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho makes his Spivey Hall debut. Winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, Cho has matured into an artist of great depth whose performances are a masterclass in musicality, where every note carries a sense of thoughtfulness, passion, and devotion.

April 19, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

John Holiday, countertenor

$28, $44, $55

Operatic countertenor John Holiday performs works by Florence Price, George Gershwin, Simon & Garfunkel, and more. Known for his striking vocal flexibility and ability to seamlessly navigate classical and contemporary repertoire, Holiday is redefining the possibilities of the countertenor voice.

May 3, 2026 - 3 pm (pre-concert talk at 2:15 pm)

Vincent Dubois, organ

$28, $44, $55

Returning to Spivey Hall after many years, Vincent Dubois is the titular organist at the Paris' famed Cathedral of Notre-Dame, where he serves alongside Olivier Latry and Philippe Lefebvre. He is also a professor of organ interpretation and improvisation at the Hochschule für Musik in Saarbrücken, Germany.

May 16, 2026 - 3 pm

May 17, 2026 - 3 pm

Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program

$20 general admission

The award-winning Spivey Hall Children's Choir Program proudly presents its spring concert featuring the Spivey Hall Young Artists, the Children's Choir and the Tour Choir.

