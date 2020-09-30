Savannah Philharmonic Names Dr. Amy Williams New Executive Director

Dr. Williams joins the SavPhil leadership team after serving as Managing Director of orchestral organization Camerata Pacifica.

Following an extensive national search, the Savannah Philharmonic has announced the appointment of Dr. Amy Williams as the organization's Executive Director.

Dr. Williams joins the SavPhil leadership team after serving as Managing Director of orchestral organization Camerata Pacifica, in Southern California. During Dr. Williams tenure, Camerata Pacifica significantly expanded its community impact and developed initiatives and relationships that will sustain long-term growth. Dr. Williams worked in tandem with Camerata Pacifica's founder, who also serves as artistic director.

"Since we first met her, Dr. Williams has projected professionalism, community focus, and vision for SavPhil's future in a way that has made her a natural choice as our senior executive officer," says the Chairman of the SavPhil Board of Directors, Scott Lauretti. "We are grateful that we have attracted her and her husband, Paul, to Savannah. Amy joins a leadership team that includes Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada, that I would confidently match against any peer organization, anywhere. With Amy on board, we are poised to fulfill our mission to inspire, entertain and unite our community," says SavPhil Board Chair Scott Lauretti.

Dr. Williams succeeds Terri O'Neil, a current SavPhil board of directors member, and Executive Director of the Savannah Classical Academy Foundation.

"The Savannah Philharmonic is positioned to become an essential asset for the city of Savannah," says Dr. Williams. "I'm thrilled to be working alongside Keitaro Harada and the amazing Board of Directors and staff to learn about, connect to, and grow the organization within the community. Now more than ever is the time for orchestras to become a deeper part of their cities, providing everyone access to the beauty of music."

Before her time with Camerata Pacifica, Dr. Williams served for seven years at the Santa Barbara Symphony. There, she successfully managed education and artistic administration functions. She broadened the symphony's reach and deepened its capacity to develop love for music among a wide range of constituents.

Dr. Williams is equally committed to artistic excellence and community impact, parallel missions that dovetail with SavPhil's evolution.

A native of Massachusetts, Dr. Williams is also a bassoonist, with a Bachelor of Music degree from Ithaca College, a Master of Music degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The Ohio State University.

Audience members and viewers at home will have an opportunity to meet Dr. Williams at the October 1 SavPhil performance at Victory North. In-person seating is sold out but virtual concert livestreaming tickets are still available until 12:00 pm on Thursday, October 1st.

For more information on the Savannah Philharmonic, or to purchase tickets, call 912-232-6002, option 3 or call visit savannahphilharmonic.org.

