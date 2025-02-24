SHUCKED Tickets On Sale At the Fox Theatre In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regions Bank Broadway has announced that tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy will go on sale Friday, March 7 for performances May 20 – 25.

Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/Shucked or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

Shucked will play for a one-week limited engagement in Atlanta as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2024/2025 season from May 20 - 25.

Shucked features a “superb book” (New York Post) by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score filled with “earworm songs” (The Daily Beast) by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction with “an infectious spirit of glee and warmth” (Variety) by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, Jake Odmark (Kinky Boots) as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Chani Wereley.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

