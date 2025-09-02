Robert King Jr.'s THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY Will Have Two-Night Engagement in Atlanta Before Regional Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright, director, and actor Robert King Jr. will bring his acclaimed musical The Voices of Donny Hathaway to Atlanta for a special two-night engagement at The Perfect Note on September 23rd and 24th. This marks the final stop before the production makes its highly anticipated regional debut this November at the historic Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas, where it will run for 20 performances under the direction of Khira Hailey.

The musical, which has been continually evolving since its inception, explores the life, artistry, and struggles of legendary soul singer Donny Hathaway. Set on the night of Hathaway's tragic passing in 1979, the play brings audiences into his final concert. Through live performances of his iconic songs, the production illuminates his genius while also confronting the challenges of his battle with paranoid schizophrenia.

Reflecting on the journey of the show, King Jr. expressed gratitude for the many directors who have helped shape its growth:

"The new musical has constantly been morphing and transforming into the beautiful production it is today thanks to the directors who have taken on this piece of work, allowing my story to be told through their eyes - the late Frank Benge, Joshua Sanchez, Pamela Miller, and Valoneecia Tolbert. They all contributed something into the pot to make this gumbo."

The Voices of Donny Hathaway is presented by the Donny Hathaway Legacy Project and co-produced by Hathaway's daughter, Donnita Hathaway, ensuring that the production both honors and preserves the soul singer's legacy for a new generation.

The Atlanta engagement will feature a talented cast including Robert King Jr., Ulrike Stewart, E-Jay Mills, Brenda Barnes, J Avery, and Princess Starr, with direction by Valoneecia Tolbert.

Following its Atlanta performances and regional debut, the production could chart a path toward even greater stages. In the theater world, successful regional runs often lead to opportunities Off-Broadway, providing a chance to refine the work in front of New York audiences. From there, strong reviews and ticket sales can attract commercial producers, potentially setting the stage for the ultimate goal: a Broadway transfer.

While Broadway represents a pinnacle, King Jr. emphasizes that each stage of the journey is its own success:

"A regional production isn't just a step on the way to Broadway. It's a chance to tell this story to communities who need to hear it, and to celebrate Donny's music in a way that heals and uplifts."