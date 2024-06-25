Photos: Marietta Theatre Company Presents HANDS ON A HARDBODY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marietta Theatre Company just wrapped up its second show of the 2024 season, Hands on a Hardbody that featured ten contestants, one truck and the quest for the American dream. Check out photos from the show below!

Director Zac Phelps, expressing his excitement about the show shared, "We're thrilled to bring Marietta audiences the authentic experience of Hands on a Hardbody, a grounded musical inspired by a real event and real people. As the stories intertwine, a compelling portrayal of a community tackling real-world issues takes shape, all centered around the iconic presence of a truck. We can't wait for the audience to witness the power and resonance of this show."

With a book by Doug Wright, music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green, and inspired by a true story featured in S.R. Bindler’s documentary of the same name, this musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, hard-fought contest, infused with a fresh, roots-rock vibe, where only one winner will drive away with a brand-new truck.

Based on a real contest in Longview, Texas, the musical's competitors must stand in the sun for days on end with their hands firmly placed on the truck—and the last person standing is the winner. The audience is introduced to Kelli Mangrum (Isabella Engberg), a dreamer who wants to sell the truck to move to L.A.; J.D. Drew (Brian Brooks), the oldest contestant; Norma Valverde (Jalyn Bentley), who relies on her faith in God to make it through the competition; Benny Perkins (Shane Murphy), who has already won the contest once before, and many more.

Upon entering the theater, audiences were met with the unique sight of a Nissan Truck sitting center stage, waiting for the show (and the contest) to begin. The characters were portrayed by mostly local and raw - yet impressive - talent, with each person getting their moment in the spotlight and making the most of it. With only one winner at the end, the audience got to know each competitor- their hopes, struggles, and what a dream like a brand new truck would mean to them - and root for their favorite until the very end.

The cast also included Camille Fairbanks, Luke Kasner, Nicholas Rodrigues, John Jenkins, Sydney White, Chandler Harrelson, Margaret Anne Vowel, Andrew Maxwell, Jamorad Keith, Montana Ludlow and Zachary Grizzle.

Marietta Theatre Company performs at Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets at this historical venue range from $23.75 - $45.00 and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com. For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.

About Marietta Theatre Company:

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission is to provide artistic opportunities and community enrichment to Marietta and the Greater Atlanta area through quality theatrical productions. Marietta Theatre Company encourages and embraces participation from cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and ages. To stay updated on Marietta Theatre Company's latest news and performance schedule, join their email list by visiting www.mariettatheatre.com/join-our-email-list/. Funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

Photo Credit: Cloud 8 Photography



The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

The cast of "Hands On A Hardbody." Photo credit: Cloud 8 Photography

