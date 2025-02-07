Review: KING OF PANGEA: Performers Shine Amid Rocky Plot at Aurora Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a theatrical world filled with musicals based on books and movies (and musicals based on movies based on books too), it's a rare treat to get a truly original piece. In fact, it's something audiences and reviewers alike have been clamoring for, if any theater-based message board or social media page is to be believed. For Lawrenceville-based Aurora Theatre goers, the cry has been answered in the form of Martin Storrow's semi-autobiographical fantasy piece, King of Pangea, performed in collaboration with the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. The music is lovely, the acting well-done, but the story…it needs more tweaking, even after its second production here in Georgia.

Viewer beware - the subject is a tough one. Christopher Crow, played at two ages by Logan Corley and the young Riley McCool, both narrates and journeys through his mother Celia's battle with (and ultimate demise from) cancer. While young Christopher finds solace in daydreaming about his fictional fantastical kingdom of Pangea, older Christopher struggles to deal with his problems and those of his family (Wendy Melkonian and Matthew Alvin Brown) and girlfriend (Isa Martinez). A chance meeting with an eccentric prophet (Barry Stoltz) gives Christopher the chance to go on an extraordinary journey to face his tamped-down grief and come to terms with his mother's death.

Cast of King of Pangea. Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Each actor is stellar, in emotion and musicality (some occasionally play instruments both with the orchestra and separately as their character). McCool, having played Young Christopher in both Oklahoma and Atlanta, begins the show with a pure and plaintive voice, and the scenes between him and his mother are tender and heartfelt. Said mother Melkonian weaves beautifully through scenes, sometimes seen and sometimes not but always showing such emotion as to draw the audience to tears. Brown is also a powerhouse, going between characters with ease, able to play the heartbroken father as well as the comedic captain without breaking a sweat, and his comedy is only outstepped by Stoltz, who provides much needed levity in such a heavy show, and then in turn shines with emotion towards the end. Martinez, an Atlanta-based actor, is at ease fitting into the cast, especially with her talent for both voice and guitar, and she gives a beautiful mid-show monologue about the chaos of life and death. The guiding light among the cast (and audience as well) is Corley, and given that he has played the role in both American productions, it makes sense how connected he is to the character and the story that has him at the center. Having seen his own mother Sara go through a victorious battle with cancer, he is well-equipped to handle such a weighty tale, both as a storyteller and a musical performer.

Isa Martinez and Logan Corley. Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

And in the same vein as the cast, the music of the show is impeccable. Themes are woven in and out through the tale, sometimes changing to show varying emotions. It’s easy to see why the show itself began as a concept album from Storrow. The lighting is also to be noted - while the set is fairly minimalist, aside from a clever backdrop, the lighting gives more verisimilitude to hospital hallways and tree-dappled landscapes. The story, however, needs a more organized touch. Elements of the tale that become important at the end are barely touched on at the beginning - or even downright ignored - and the pacing seems off, with Melkonian’s character being diagnosed, treated, put in remission and then in recurrence before her ultimate death all within the first 15 minutes of the play. There are great bones within the show, and the story tries hard to be both an emotional autobiography and a clever, fantastical journey - it just needs heavy tweaking that is hard to come by in a one-act show. Obviously, the show creator is devoted to the task, having brought his piece all the way from New York to Oklahoma and then again here to Georgia, and perhaps on King of Pangea’s next stop, it can be more fully fleshed out.

