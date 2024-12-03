Review: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Where You Least Expect It

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There are a great many holiday traditions that Atlantans are drawn to - light displays at Stone Mountain and the Botanical Garden, the return of the Pink Pig at the Festival of Trees, and the approximately eight million holiday-themed show spectaculars, from Nutcracker to A Christmas Carol to the visiting Rockettes. Luckily for us, there is one place that manages to combine all of these traditions in one glittering package - and the location may surprise you.

The Six Flags Holiday Spectacular is a brand new Christmas-themed show that is one of the biggest features of Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park. While Six Flags is always one to provide quality music and dance entertainment alongside the thrill rides and theme park amusements, this is the tenth anniversary of the Holiday in the Park, and to celebrate, producer Danny Calvert has assembled an all-star team and cast to put forth a show that is truly a feast for the eyes and ears. With direction by Thomas Bevan and choreography by Brannon Chase (who both have worked previously with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring the aforementioned Rockettes) and an extremely talented cast, this show far outshines anything Six Flags has put on before.

Photo Credit: Six Flags

With a chorus of eight dancers and four stellar singers (Tabitha Cheyenne, Emmanuel Dunn, Aavyn Lee, and Alexis Trammell), the Holiday Spectacular is a delight from beginning to end. The singers were each extremely talented in their own right but blended beautifully together too. Their “A Hand for Mrs. Claus” number was a highlight of the show, fast-paced and fun with powerhouse vocals and top-notch choreography. The precision dancers are beautiful both in looks and technicality. It was obvious - from their perfectly coiffed hair to their tone-matched shoes - how much care the design team put into making them all stars. Their pinpoint-perfect dance moves mirrored the Rockettes so well that the Fox visitors may have solid competition this season.

Photo Credit: Six Flags

From a cleverly modular and digital set to multiple first class costume changes, the Holiday Spectacular shows just how much Calvert and company value both the performer and viewer. No doubt spurred by heavy competition from other theme parks, Six Flags entertainment is truly holding their own this year with this performace. What’s more, the park offers lots of other entertainment opportunities, from acapella carolers, comedy and puppet shows, strolling magicians, and a tree-lighting extravaganza that every performer attends (along with some familiar Looney faces associated with Six Flags). If visitors really want to treat themselves, they can also book a private heated VIP Igloo that comes with concierge service and a variety of treats from cider to s’mores and more.

Photo Credit: Six Flags

It’s easy to think of theme park productions as standard fare (or even less than), and I myself have used a show as solely a means to cool off in the heat or warm up in the cold. Don’t let the location of this show fool you - this creative team has pulled out all the stops. And for $25 a ticket letting you see multiple shows, enjoy a dazzling display of lights, and ride rollercoasters to your heart's content? Even Santa couldn’t offer a better gift.



Six Flags Over Georgia is located at 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell. Tickets are available at https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/store/tickets.

