Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Serenbe's RAGTIME

May. 14, 2019  

Serenbe Playhouse's RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL is now on stage. The Tony Award-winning musical based on E.L. Doctorow's acclaimed novel of the same name, is a picture of this nation's hopes and pains as we entered the twentieth century. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production below!

Telling the diverse stories of African Americans, immigrants, and the elite upper-class, with a mix of real-life historical figures, it paints a canvas of a country on the verge of a new era. In a concept never seen before, this version will be reimagined in the style of Vaudeville under a giant Atlantic City tent!

New to Serenbe Playhouse, this immersive, brand new production will feature: Jacob S. Louchheim as Tateh (Operatic Baritone and Actor based in New York City known for his role in The Mile Long Opera and Sleepy Hollow at the Player's Theatre), Marcus Terrell Smith as Coalhouse Walker Jr. (The Book of Mormon National Tour, How The Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe), and Nicole Vanessa-Ortiz as Sarah (Off-Broadway: Smokey Joe's Café, Spamilton, Grand Prize Winner for Wendy William's Next Great Voice).

Joining them will be: Courtney Chappelle as Mother, Daniel Burns as Father, Niki Baddua as Evelyn Nesbit, Ethan Hall as Harry Houdini, Chase Davidson as Mother's Younger Brother, Lilliangina Quinones as Emma Goldman, Jeremy Skidmore as Grandfather, Pilot Bunch as The Little Boy, Elyse Corbett as The Little Girl, Tetrianna Beasley as Sarah's Friend, Chris Saltalamacchio as Henry Ford, Aaron Schilling as J.P. Morgan, Adam Washington as Booker T. Washington, Jeremy Gee as Willie Conklin. The Ensemble will feature C.J. Babb, Ally Duncan, Destiny Freeman, Arielle Geller, Alexandria Joy, Karley Rene, Matthew Salvatore, and Terrence Smith.

To breathe new life into this classic story, Director Brian Clowdus (Artistic/ Executive Director, Founder of Serenbe Playhouse) leads a creative team including: Bubba Carr (Choreography), Chris Brent Davis (Music Director), Ryan Howell (Scenic Designer), Miranda DeBusk (Lighting Designer) Rob Brooksher (Sound Designer), Clare Parker (Costume Designer), Mark Warner (Technical Director), Jake Guinn (Stunt Coordinator), and Joel Coady (Director of Production).

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $40. Senior/student and group discounts are available. Rain Insurance is available for all tickets. All may be purchased online at www.serenbeplayhouse.com, or by calling the box office (770-463-1110), Wednesday - Sunday, 12pm - 5pm.

Photos: BreeAnne Clowdus

Cast of Ragtime

Courtney Chappelle

Courtney Chappelle, Daniel Burns, Terrence Smith, Jeremy Gee, Aaron Schilling

Niki Badua and the Cast of Ragtime

Niki Badua

Courtney Chappelle, Destiny Freeman

Jacob Louchheim, Elyse Corbett

Jacob Louchheim, Ethan Hall

Marcus Terrell Smith

Marcus Terrell Smith, Adam Washington, Tettrianna Beasley, Destiny Freeman

Alexandria Joy

Alexandria Joy, Ethan Hall

Daniel Burns and the Cast of Ragtime

Terrence Smith, Tettrianna Beasley, Alexandria Joy, CJ Babb, Destiny Freeman, Adam Washington

Alexandria Joy, Marcus Terrell Smith

Jacob Louchheim, Elyse Corbett

Alexandria Joy, Chase Davidson, Marcus Terrell Smith, Courtney Chappelle

Jacob Louchheim, Elyse Corbett

Jacob Louchheim, Courtney Chappelle, Ethan Hall

Chris Saltalamacchio, Matthew Salvatore, Jeremy Gee, Jeremy Skidmore, Aaron Schilling

Alexandria Joy

Courtney Chappelle

Daniel Burns

Ethan Hall

Courtney Chappelle, Jacob Louchheim, Pilot Bunch, Elyse Corbett



