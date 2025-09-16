Out Front Theatre Company to Premiere CLUEDUNNIT to Conclude 10th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out Front Theatre Company—Georgia’s professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company—has announced the world premiere of Cluedunnit, a new parody by Founder and Artistic Director Paul Conroy. The production will run April 30–May 16, 2026, closing out the company’s milestone 10th Anniversary Season.

Cluedunnit invites audiences into a world of murder, mystery, and madcap mayhem. This outrageous drag parody unleashes six larger-than-life suspects, a house mother with secrets, and one overworked houseboy during a stormy night of scandal and shade. As champagne corks fly and confessions pile up, the suspects must sashay their way through mistaken identities, deadly gifts, and a cascade of murders in the dark. It’s fast, fierce, filthy—and fabulously fun.

Earlier this year, Out Front announced Clue as the season finale, but when licensing rights were unexpectedly pulled, the company turned to Conroy to create a new show.

“As a child of the 80s, who would rent the same VHS tapes time after time again, there was one riotous, campy murder mystery comedy based on my favorite board game that I had memorized by the time I was in middle school,” said Conroy. “Now, as an adult who can still quote that movie line by line, I realized it was time for a refresh and bring this story into the world where I find myself; full of queer joy, sequin, campy drag performers and dirty jokes. It truly feels like a lifetime of laughter that has brought me to this point, and I know that every single audience member will be flooded with nostalgia and laughs as we reimagine the classic story into the new fabulous parody, Cluedunnit.”

Out Front’s anniversary season launches October 26, 2025, with 9 to 5 The Musical (music & lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, based on the 20th Century Fox film). The season also includes the world premiere of Mamma Dearest! Here We Joan Again by Blake Fountain, and the hilarious plays BLKS by Aziza Barns and Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira.

Ticket Information

Season memberships and single tickets to Out Front’s 10th Anniversary Season are on sale now at www.OutFrontTheatre.com.