NBAF Announces 2023 Black History Month Program: THE LIVING WORD

NBAF have announced their 2023 Black History Month Program, The Living Word: A Celebration of African American Theatre.

As part of a new initiative for the organization, NBAF will host annual Black History Month programming that takes a deep dive into an aspect of African American fine art, placing it squarely into historical context while highlighting the contemporary artists moving the art form forward.

"NBAF is excited to return to a set schedule of annual programming that our audience can look to us for year after year. We aim to use these recurring events as the launching pad for the eventual rebirth of the annual, multidisciplinary festival that the organization is known for," says NBAF Artistic Director, Oronike Odeleye.

The 2023 inaugural NBAF Black History Month Program, "The Living Word," celebrates the important legacy of African American Theatre through immersive and interactive experiences. Featuring day-long programming, the event takes place on Sunday, February 26th from 11AM to 6:30PM at the Woodruff Arts Center located at 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The kick-off event to NBAF's Black History Month program, Testify Sunday Brunch presented by NBAF and Fulton County Arts & Culture, is a tribute to Black Musical Theatre. Taking place from 11AM - 2PM, this upscale, ticketed celebration features performances by 2022 Tony Award winner and Atlanta native, Joaquina Kalukango, as well as local and nationally recognized performers.

The Testify Sunday Brunch will also honor Fulton County's Black women artists, art advocates and icons. Honorees include Camille Russell Love: Executive Director, City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, Sue Ross: Photo-Griot, Artist & Cultural Worker, and Alice Lovelace: Poet, Playwright & Executive Director, ArtsXchange.

David Manuel, Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture says, "Fulton County Arts & Culture is excited to honor these amazing women during Black History Month! Their contributions to arts & culture impacts not only Fulton County but continues to share our story on a national platform."

The 2nd part of the NBAF Black History Month event, the Living Word Public Program, is free and open to the public and takes place from 1PM - 6:30PM. The multi-disciplinary event features interactive exhibitions, video projections, photo timelines, a 3D photo booth, NBAF memorabilia and cash bars.

In addition, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre will be presenting a staged reading of "In the Pocket," by accomplished playwright, Gabrielle Fulton Ponder. Gabrielle Fulton Ponder is a playwright and indie filmmaker whose works have been produced, developed, or workshopped at the Alliance Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, Horizon Theatre Company and more. The reading will star R&B singer Algebra Blessett alongside a live band.

Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre will also be presenting a scene from their current production, "Good Bad People." The play follows the protagonist, June, as she attempts to make amends with her family after her brother, Amiri, is shot by police.

For more information or tickets, please visit: www.nbaf.org/black-history-month.

NBAF (National Black Arts Festival) is a nonprofit organization with a legacy of providing stellar artistic and educational programs in music, dance, film, visual arts, theater, and the literary arts. Celebrated within and outside of Atlanta, NBAF is recognized as the oldest multidisciplinary arts organization in the United States focused exclusively on the arts and on artists of African descent. Through its annual public programs, world-class performances, commissioned works, visual arts, and youth arts education programs, NBAF offers local, national, and international audiences experiences that are extraordinary and enriching.