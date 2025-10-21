MJ THE MUSICAL Returns to Atlanta for One-Week Engagement at the Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Individual tickets for the return engagement of MJ The Musical will go on sale Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. Following a sold-out Atlanta premiere, the Tony Award-winning hit will play a limited one-week engagement from January 27 to February 1, 2026, at the Fox Theatre.

Created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s signature moves and sound to explore the creation of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The show has electrified audiences across the globe—from Broadway and London’s West End to Hamburg, Melbourne, and North American cities—and has been seen by more than five million people worldwide.

The production’s acclaimed creative team includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Gareth Owen, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe, and Makeup Design by Joe Dulude II. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, with orchestrations and arrangements by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, and music direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals, with Nicole Olson as Production Stage Manager, Xavier Khan as Stage Manager, and Alexander Pierce, Christopher K. Anaya-Gorman, and Lauren Taylor Winston as Assistant Stage Managers. Company management is led by Eric Armstrong with Bianca Jean-Charles as Assistant Company Manager.

MJ The Musical is part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2025–2026 season.

Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE), by visiting foxtheatre.org/MJ, or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.