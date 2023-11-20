Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre 39%

Anthony Rodriguez - ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Aurora Theatre 26%

Tyrone Jackson - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 15%

Kathleen Bertrand - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Karla Harris - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Rhonda Thomas - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie Gore - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 15%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 15%

Kari Twyman - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 13%

Michael Short - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 9%

Heather Schutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Janie Young - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Shannon Champion - DAMN YANKEES - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Adriahna Arno, Joy Woods, & Team - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Kenneth Jones and Alexis Webb - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Katie Ledford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tyler Sarkis - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Precious West - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 13%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 12%

Atarius Armstrong - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

David Rossetti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Brian Jordan Jr - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 6%

Kari Twyman - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 6%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

PRECIOUS WEST - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 4%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Tre Floyd - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 2%

Precious West - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 14%

Maggie verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 13%

Andrew Autry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 11%

Shelsy Tity - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Chelsie Correll - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Lauren Casola - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%

Kyle Eason - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 7%

Amy Cain - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 7%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Lauren Casola - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Lauren Casola & Stephanie Cheversia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jay Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Alan Yeong - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 10%

Jay Reynolds - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 8%

Alan Yeong - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

April Carswell - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 7%

Cole Spivia - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

JARROD BARNES - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Cole Spivia - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Alan Yeong - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Kat Dezell - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tyler Ogburn - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Alan Yeong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Katarina Kristensen - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Jordan Hermitt - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Cole Spivia - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

JEN J. MADISON - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

Jarrod Barnes - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jeff Cone - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - City springs theatre company 65%

MARLEY WAS DEAD TO BEGIN WITH - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 17%

LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 11%

LORE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 13%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Keri Twyman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 10%

Zach Stolz - MATILDA - Woodstock Arts 10%

Sylvia Haynie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 9%

Rachel Rudd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 6%

Charlie Miller - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Michael Stewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Scott Rousseau - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Cathe Hall Payne - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Kenneth Jones - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Paul Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

David Rossetti/Candy McLellan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 9%

Paul Conroy - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

QUINN XAVIER HERNANDEZ - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Clifton Guterman - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jessica De Maria - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Katie Chambers - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN - Aurora Theatre 2%

Jennifer Acker - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Scott King - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

Brian Wittenberg - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

James Crisp Jr. - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 11%

JP Haynie - THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Zac Phelps - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 7%

Ane Mulligan - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Player's Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 4%

Christine Anderson Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Amber Brown - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Joanie McElroy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Bill Andrews - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Tyson White - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 2%

Hanna Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Rick Adams - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

Rodney Johnson - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Cathe Payne - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Barry West - 4 OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Lindsay Bytof - THE MINOTAUR - Theatre Arts Guild 1%

Jan Jensen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Blair Sanders - TWELFTH NIGHT FLIPPED - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 13%

Heidi McKerley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 11%

Kate Bergstrom - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

Paul Pierce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House, Columbus, GA 8%

AMANDA WASHINGTON - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 7%

Rebecca Wear - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 6%

Rebecca Gossett - THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

JL Reed - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 5%

Melissa Foulger - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Justin Ball - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 5%

Tinashe Kajese Bolden - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 3%

Eric J. Little - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Becca Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Rodney Johnson - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Amber McGinnis - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 1%

Matt Torney - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Tim Stoltenberg & Matt Torney - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 10%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act3 Productions 9%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 7%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 6%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

XANADU - Act3 Productions 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Woodstock Arts 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 3%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 2%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild At Sugar Hill 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 4%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 2%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 0%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 0%

POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 21%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 17%

Taylor Sorrell - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 9%

Bradley Rudy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Lee Moragn - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Lee Morgan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Reingold - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Mike Woods - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

TONI STERLING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 9%

D. CONNOR McVEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 8%

David Reingold - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 6%

MARANDA DEBUSK - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Mary Parker - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - Dominion Entertainment 4%

TONI STERLING - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Kevin Frazier - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 3%

TONI STERLING - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Toni Sterling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Michael Carver - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Michael Carver - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

David Reingold - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Beate M. Czogalla - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Rochelle Denise Riley - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 1%

Ben Rawson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Michael Carver - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Queshan Hayes - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%

Ben Rawson - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Ben Rawson - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

Michael Carver - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz - AVENUE Q - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Cory Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 15%

Barbara Macko - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 11%

Brian Osborne - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Paul Tate - XANADU - Act3 Productions 9%

Laura Voss - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Laura Voss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 9%

Avery Britt and Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 5%

Kathy Burazynski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Ann-Carol Pence - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 13%

ASHLEY PRINCE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Alli Reindhart - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

S. Renee Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

BUCKY MOTTER - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Holt McCarley - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Ann-Carol Pence - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Ann-Carol Pence - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 4%

Holt McCarley - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

AMANDA WANSA MORGAN - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Dell Phillips - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

John-Michael d'Haviland - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse 15%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 7%

XANADU - Act 3 Productions 7%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 6%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 6%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 6%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%

PETER PAN - Lolek’s story tellers 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 14%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company 55%

DELI - Lionheart Theatre Company 19%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 16%

VLADIMIR'S DINER - LOLEK'S STORYTELLERS - Lolek’s productions 10%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 36%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 23%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 19%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 11%

BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 5%

PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 4%

FLEX AT LINCOLN CENTER - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lillian Coughlin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Hope Weisheit - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Heather Coy (Belle) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 8%

Max Posilero - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Bryan Avila - HAIR - Theatre Macon 5%

Spencer Maddox - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 4%

Samantha Marie Kuzian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Bekah Medford - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Hannah Marie Smith - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Chas Pridgen (Fred) - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Caroline Kirk - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Hailee Zuniga - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Sophie Decker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Kayla Perry - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 3%

Alex Williams - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Patrick Hamilton - HAIR - Theatre Macon 2%

Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

Jalisa Jordan - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Joy Woods - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Branden Hembree - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Christian Sharp - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Karastyn Bibb - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wendell Scott - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Christian Becerra - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springer Opera House 8%

RUSSELL SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

Anna Dvorak - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Spencer Dean - CATS - City springs theatre company 6%

Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 5%

Kayla Furie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Mary Nye Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Blake Fountain - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Marliss Ameia - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

NIKO CARLEO - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Bethany Irby - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Dustin Presley - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Michael Joshua Williams - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

CHRISTINA LEIDEL - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 2%

George Lovett - THE WIZ - True Colors 2%

Max Walls - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Brad Raymond - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Max Walls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Harry Francis - CATS - City springs theatre company 2%

Kendra Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Christian Magby - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Ben Thorpe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Jordan Ellis - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 19%

Maggie Verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Annie Sinatra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Rhede Haley-Simpson - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Susan Goodwin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 5%

Megan Cleary Jurkovic - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 5%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Addie Tavormina - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Michael Short - QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Dean Coutris - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Casey Cudmore - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Amy Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Abby Hodges - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Barbara Macko - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Aris Averkiou - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Elliott Young - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Libby Williams - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Thomas Jenkins - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Donna Chalmers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 1%

Daphne King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Susan Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Hunter Showalter - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

SHANNON MURPHY - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 10%

Topher Payne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 7%

Skyler Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Sofia Palmero - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

YINGLING ZHU - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Patrick Hamilton - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

SEKOU LAIDLOW - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

Vanna Pilgrim - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

CAROLYN COOK - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

Dan Reichard - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

PARRIS SARTER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Matthew Busch - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Sparkle Morton - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 2%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Marcello Audino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Sarah Hofaker - HAMLET - ACT1 Theatre 2%

Jessie Kuipers - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

John Romanski - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Michael Ward - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Christin Ivy - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 15%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 9%

THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 9%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 3%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 3%

GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Woodstock Arts 3%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 0%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 17%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 10%

KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 9%

I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 8%

THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 6%

ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 5%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 5%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

DEAR JOHN - Tre’s Place 1%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Tre’s Place 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 17%

Sean Newman & Marty Wallis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 16%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 15%

Lisa Sherouse Riley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 15%

Mike Clotfelter - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Tanya Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%

Angie Short - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Stephanie McDonald, Adriahna Arno, Charlie McDonald, & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Christine Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Alyssa Paduano & Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dave Conley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matthew Swindell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

SEAMUS BOURNE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 10%

Kelley Tighe - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

STEPHANIE BUSING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 8%

Bobby Johnston - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Tanya Orellana - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Julie Ray - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Ash Bingham - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

BAILEY McCLURE FRANK - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

SEAMUS M. BOURNE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Shannon Robert - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - ROOTED - Horizon Theatre 1%

Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Raquel M. Jackson - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 23%

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Adam Jarrard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 17%

Charles Bedell - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Matthew Snurkowski - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 9%

Charlie Miller - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Tim hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Matthew Snurkowski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Charlie Miller - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Jeffrey Liu & Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Kate Hoang - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 13%

JEREMIAH DAVISON - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Elliott Wall - HAIR - Theatre Macon 7%

Daniel Terry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jeremiah L. Davison - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Daniel Pope - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Brady Brown - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Sharath Patel - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Anna Lee & Daniel Pope - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

Mikaela Fraser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

TYEHIMBA SHABAZZ & CHRIS LANE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Amari Hicks - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mikaela Fraser - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

MIKEALA FRASER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Becca & Michael Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dan Bauman - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Brady Brown - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Andre Eaton Jr. & Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Ashlynn Pridgen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 8%

Katie Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 8%

Tim hinojosa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Alex Self - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Bekah Medford - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Jim Dailey - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 4%

Sophia Wells - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Alexis Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Allison Pratt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Matilda McGuinness - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 3%

Bianca Dixon - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Brian Barnett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 2%

Loren Collins - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Lily Bourgeault - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Tyler Stella - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Mitchell Witcher - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Charles Bohanan - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Andrew Goodall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Jacquie Bosma - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Alex Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Remelie Heide - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Benjamin Taylor - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

JR McCall - XANADU - Act3 Productions 1%

Lara Potter - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

Russell Scott - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

EMMA JEAN SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Tina Fears - THE WIZ - True Colors 5%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Caty Bergmark - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Latrice Pace - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Kiaosha McGoughy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta's New Theater in the Square 4%

MEGAN K. HILL - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 4%

Isa Martinez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Ane Mulligan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Jacob Ryan Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jalise Wilson - CATS - Aurora Theatre 3%

Jordan Patrick - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Kristine Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Janine Ayn - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

KEVIN HARRY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 2%

Jessenia Ingram - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Cory Phelps - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Alexandria Joy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

India Tyree - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kayce Grogan Wallace - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Arianna Hardaway - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Walker Davis - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Gabby Sowell - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 11%

Blake Fountain - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 5%

Michael Short - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 5%

September Carter - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Olivia Schaperjohn - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Elizabeth Coats - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Michael Short - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Justin Collins - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Steve Silverio - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Emily Sterner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jamilyn Joy Upchurch - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Nancy Powell - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - The New Depot Players 1%

Spencer King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Boozer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Caleb DeGuire - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Lucy Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

John Daly - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Richard O'Mark - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

ALIYA ROSE KRAAR - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 10%

Tate LeClair - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 8%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 8%

Brittani Minnieweather - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 7%

Arianna Hardaway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Anthony Rodriguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

David Gregory - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

Lory Cox - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Kelley Dixson - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

Rhyn McLemore - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

RYAN VO - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tom Key - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 3%

CAROLINE DONICA JUNG - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

Cristian Gonzales - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Marita McKee - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Hecke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Jacob York - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Asha Basha Duniani - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

D Norris - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Tamil Periasamy - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Robin Bloodworth - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre 37%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lionheart Theatre Company 19%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 17%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 13%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - OnStage Atlanta 7%

MY CLASSMATE’S AN ALIEN - Main Street Theatre 5%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company 30%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Springer Opera House 18%

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - Alliance Theater 17%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS - Synchronicity Theatre 8%

STILES & DREWE’S GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Aurora Theatre 8%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 7%

PUPPET PALOOZA SATURDAYS - Stage Door Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Macon Little Theatre 19%

Lionheart Theatre Company 16%

Theatre Macon 13%

Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

Act 3 Productions 7%

Woodstock Arts 6%

OnStage Atlanta 6%

Momentum Arts 4%

Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Snellville Performing Arts 2%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Merely Players Presents 1%

Dallas Theater 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

The New Depot Players 1%

Live Arts Theatre 1%

Main Street Theatre 1%

Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0

