LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE'S Alison Arngrim to Bring Solo Comedy To Atlanta

Former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner Alison Arngrim will return to Atlanta on Friday, April 4 with her critically acclaimed CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH. Best known as the acid-tongued Nellie Oleson from "Little House on the Prairie", Arngrim presents an uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multi media about her life playing everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, Arngrim's CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH startles audiences internationally with off-color stories about child stars and TV icons of the 1970s and 80s including Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, RuPaul, Liberace, Bette Midler and more.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH will be presented Friday, April 4, 2025 at 8pm at Out Front Theatre (999 Brady Avenue NW in Atlanta). Tickets are $35 general admission / $50 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet and a free cocktail.

New York Times Best Selling author of "Confessions of A Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated", Alison Arngrim is best known to viewers world-wide for her portrayal of the incredibly nasty "Nellie Oleson" on the much loved, long running hit television series "Little House On The Prairie," and continues to amuse audiences through her many film, television, stage and multi-media appearances. Her solo show "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch", which started in New York in 2002, has now become a world-wide phenomenon, having been performed in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, Seattle, Puerto Vallarta and in France, where Alison performs entirely in French. As a stand-up comedian, Alison has headlined at nightclubs such as the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store and the Improv in Los Angeles and assorted comedy venues all across the US and Canada. Her TV and film appearances include "Make the Yuletide Gay," "Livin' the Dream", "Tinder & Grinder", "The Bilderberg Club", "For the Love of May" with Ru Paul and Patricia Neal, "Life Interrupted"with Mason Reese, Erin Murphy, and Dawn Wells, "Even In Dreams," Pamela Bob's "Livin on A Prairie" and "The Last Place On Earth" with Billy Dee Williams and Phyllis Diller. In 2007, she began her foray into French cinema with Jean Pierre Mocky's "Le Deal". Alison's stage work includes, "The Vagina Monologs", "The Wool Gatherer", the 2005 GLAAD Award nominated production of "Last Summer At Bluefish Cove", the Ovation Award Nominated musical-drama, "Flirting with Morty", Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" at the Judson Theatre Company and "Always...Patsy Cline" at the Sharon Playhouse.

