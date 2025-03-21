Inspirational Comedy FINAL AUDITION Now Showing on Prime Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A filmed live performance of "Final Audition, Last Chance for the Role of a Lifetime," a new inspirational comedy play that premiered on stage in 2024, is now available for viewing on Prime Video.

Written and directed by Chicago author and playwright, John Ruane, Final Audition presents the story of actress Sally Cochrane, who struggled for 30 years to land one big break to launch her career, but is ready to give up her dream and go back to Normal (Illinois). However, when she learns famous director, Nick Michaels, is returning to his Chicago roots to cast his next Broadway play, Sally must decide if she will do one Final Audition or just go back to Normal.

Final Audition transports the audience back to 1993 in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago, where they will meet Sally, who manages the Wells Street Hotel, a unique establishment that mainly houses actors. Sally must keep order among the eccentric group of Broadway hopefuls, characters who reveal their quirks and foibles as they get to know each other preparing for the big audition. The comedy arises from their anxieties, interactions and quest for respect.

"My leading lady, Katelin Chesna, is from Chicago and is magnificent playing Sally Cochrane," said Ruane, a former journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times, who has written six stage productions following two years training at the famed Second City Theater. "Although much of the comedy comes from the eccentric characters around her, it is Sally's story that is the focus of the play, revealing the struggles she has faced and challenges she has overcome in a three-decade pursuit of her dream."

In 2024, Final Audition was performed at The Art Place Theatre in Marietta, GA. Live performances of the play were filmed and edited to create this film version as well as a trailer to promote Final Audition.

​Final Audition was filmed by Cinematographer Darrell Snedeger and Assistant Cinematographer Schyler Tillett of CE Images. Editing of the film, including the trailer, was done by David Martin of Crush Edit. Final Audition was produced by South Kostner Productions. More information is available at www.Finalaudition.net

