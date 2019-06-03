Georgia Ensemble Theatre Brings DRIVING MISS DAISY To Brookhaven

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, is driving to Brookhaven this summer to remount its acclaimed production of the Pulitzer prize-winning play Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry.

In partnership with Oglethorpe University, GET brings Miss Daisy to the Brookhaven area college June 28 through July 21 at the Conant Performing Arts Center.

Directed once again by GET Education Director Laurel Crowe, this production will feature GET veteran Ellen McQueen in the role of Daisy Werthan with Rob Cleveland and William S. Murphey reprising their roles from earlier this year. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm for four weeks. According to Co-founder Anita Farley, "We look forward to partnering with Oglethorpe again as this will allow us to give so many more Atlantans the opportunity to experience this renowned Atlanta story. Special thanks also to Renee Arengs, Executive Director of the Brookhaven Convention and Visitors Bureau for helping make this happen."

Driving Miss Daisy by American playwright Alfred Uhry was both a Broadway hit and Pulitzer prize winner for drama and was adapted into a 1988 Academy Award-winning film.

Set against the historical backdrop of Atlanta's development through the mid-20th century, the story of aging Southern matron Daisy Werthan, her long-suffering son Boolie, and her chauffeur Hoke Colburn unfolds over 25 years of friendship, loss, racial tension, and ultimately love.

This much-beloved story of an unlikely friendship is the play most associated with our late Artistic Director and Co-founder Bob Farley, and this production, directed by his daughter Laurel Crowe, is a tribute to him.

The cast of Driving Miss Daisy features Ellen McQueen (Morningside at GET) as Daisy Werthan, William S. Murphey (My Fair Lady and Moonlight and Magnolias at GET) as Boolie Werthan, and Rob Cleveland (A Doll's House Part 2 at Actor's Express & Aurora and Homers at GET) as Hoke Colburn.

Ticket prices for Driving Miss Daisy at the Conant Performing Arts Center will start at $35. Book early for best prices. Groups of 10 or more are welcome with great discounts available. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260. All ticketing is done through Georgia Ensemble Theatre and not the Conant Performing Arts Center.





