GET Kicks Off 2020 With Rock 'n' Roll

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, kicks off the new year with SHE ROCKS: Tara Vaughan's The Women of Rock. This concert experience will run January 2nd - 19th, 2020, Wednesdays through Sundays, at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Back in 2016, GET brought in the hugely popular Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, which is the same band that will back up Tara Vaughan for this phenomenal show. Northside Hospital, long-time partner of GET and supporter of the community, will sponsor the production.

Tara Vaughan is a bona fide superstar. Her soulful vocals and piano techniques are reminiscent of a bygone era, but still have a unique and modern sensibility. In her vocal style, you can hear echoes and influence of legends like Patsy Cline and Sam Cooke. Her abilities on the piano are strongly influenced by rock icons like Carole King and Elton John.

SHE ROCKS celebrates women artists and songwriters of the 1960s - 1980s, woven together with songs and stories. Backed by an all-star band, Tara performs music from artists like Janis Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Aretha Franklin, Blondie, Heart, and many more. In this unique review, Tara Vaughan masterfully presents an evening of classic rock and roll with the focus on female artists and songwriters.

A graduate of Tufts University, Tara Vaughan is a singer-songwriter who has independently released 3 albums, the most recent of which, Dandelion Wine, was nominated for several Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards. Tara's extensive touring history has led her to open for such artists as Lifehouse, Ben Kweller, and James McCartney to name a few. Most recently, Tara has been touring internationally with Billy McGuigan's: Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (also seen at GET in 2016), Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience, and Rock Twist.

Ticket prices for SHE ROCKS: Tara Vaughan's The Women of Rock, start at $33. Book early for best prices. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





