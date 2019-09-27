Found Stages Presents Reading Of Gabrielle Fulton Play In Wine & Reading Series

Found Stages and Dunwoody Nature Center are joining to present the fourth play in the second annual "Wine & Reading Series," Gabrielle Fulton's SEED PLANTER on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

This event, which is part of a series of readings at 2pm on the 2nd Sunday of each month from May through October, will include a meet-and-greet with the featured playwright and receptions with wine and appetizers. The new plays are read by Atlanta's most talented professional actors.

Mothers and daughters. A relationship rife with expectations, and yet often littered with disappointments. Penny struggles to care for the aging mother she hardly knew. In her prime, Tula Wess was a Civil Rights worker and brilliant educator. Now a broken woman, only a shadow of herself remains. Left to pick up the pieces for the mother who abandoned her, this hardship coupled with work-related, corporate ladder climbing stress threatens Penny's own well-being and forces her to confront unfathomable realities. The Seed Planter explores a mother, a daughter, and the movement between them.

Gabrielle Fulton Ponder is a commissioned playwright, independent filmmaker, and staff writer on the Will Packer produced, sudsy OWN Network drama Ambitions. Her play Uprising received rolling world premiere productions in Atlanta, GA and Alexandria, VA. Gabrielle's work has been produced, developed, or workshopped at The Alliance Theatre, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, The Lark Play Development Center, Chicago Dramatists, The Greenhouse Theatre Center, Horizon Theatre Company, MetroStage Theatre Company, Curious Theatre Company, the National New Play Network, the D.C. Women's Voices Theatre Festival, Next Theatre Company, Atlanta Fringe Festival, The One Minute Play Festival, and the Emory University Center for Creativity & Arts. In 2011-2012 she was Playwright-in-Residence at Horizon Theatre Company and in 2014 a winner of the Reiser Artists Lab at the Alliance Theatre. She is an Assistant Professor at Kennesaw State University, teaching playwriting and screenwriting.

Gabrielle wrote, produced, and directed a short film, Ir/Reconcilable, which received a broadcast deal from HBO. Starring Jasmine Guy, Crystal Fox, and Dick Gregory, Ir/Reconcilable was presented at the American Black Film Festival in New York City and the Atlanta Film Festival's New Mavericks Showcase. She also directed the documentary short If We So Choose, about the 1964 public accommodations protests to integrate The Varsity restaurant in Athens, GA. "Non-scripted" work includes The Center, a television pilot for an international singing competition show, and her Hip Hop Diaspora project which was optioned by MTV Networks. Gabrielle earned her BA at Columbia University and her MFA at Northwestern University. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writers Guild of America, East.

Play readings often take place at theaters during the development of a new play, but the public is rarely a part of the process. Found Stages is thrilled to take readings outside the theater and bring them to the community. These concert style readings have a similar effect as an audiobook, as they feature the actors' voices and the playwrights' words without costumes or props. Similar to a "table read" in film and television, readings are an exciting way to discover new plays before they are in theaters.

Found Stages is a professional, nonprofit theater whose mission is to build community through innovative storytelling. Co-founded and led by Artistic Director Nichole Palmietto and Resident Playwright Neeley Gossett, Found Stages has been taking plays out of the theater and into real-world spaces where people live and work since 2014. In 2015-16, Found Stages was part of the second round of the prestigious and highly competitive Alliance Theatre Reiser Atlanta Artists Lab. In 2018, the company presented the groundbreaking, sold-out Frankenstein's Ball on New Year's Eve at the Highland Inn Ballroom. Learn more at foundstages.org.

