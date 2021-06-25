Dad's Garage Theatre Announces Reopening And In-Person Shows Beginning in July

Dad's Garage Theatre will welcome patrons back into their loving lobby for live laughs! Starting July 16th, patrons can watch Dad's Garage improv shows every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm in-person at their theatre. In order to prioritize patron, performer, and staff safety, this will be a partial reopening with masks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 8am, and since the theatre will be operating at reduced capacity, patrons are encouraged to purchase early (and often) to guarantee their spot. This return to in-person programming will start with fan-favorite improv shows. SCANDAL: Sealab (their improvised soap opera which continues week to week) leaves the screen and returns to the stage on Fridays at 8pm. Their longest-running improv show, TheatreSports, continues Saturdays at 8pm. For now, there will be no 10:30pm shows or Thursday performances. Dad's Garage will announce when they return to full schedule, but at this time no date has been set.

During the pandemic, Dad's Garage has worked to upgrade their facility to be fresh, clean, and safe for all to enjoy. These upgrades include touchless restroom facilities, touchless hand sanitizer dispensers, antimicrobial electrostatic fogging to clean all surfaces pre and post show, and a Cold Plasma air purification system for the entire building.

In addition to their reopening, Dad's Garage will return to offering in-person improv classes for the general public beginning in August. Maskless and masked class options will be available. Theirr Diversity and Inclusivity Scholarship is currently open, which provides free improv classes for selected students. Click here to learn more about how to apply.

They also have new corporate training options for companies returning to work after the pandemic. Click here to Learn more about their new corporate workshops.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THEIR REOPENING*:

They will be offering limited capacity in the theatre. Only 50% of their seats will be sold each night.

All seating is "open seating" so that patrons can choose where to sit based on their own social distancing comfort level.

Everyone will be required to wear masks while in their space. There are no vaccine requirements (...but they sure do love 'em!).

Their bar and concessions will be open with the same offerings as pre-pandemic.

They prefer cards for all payments. Please avoid using cash if possible.

Their Lobby will open at 7pm for all Patrons.

Their performers have to be vaccinated to be on their stage, so they won't be wearing masks!

* Any person entering the premises waives all civil liability against this premises owner and operator for any injuries caused by the inherent risk associated with contracting COVID-19 at public gatherings, except for gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm, by the individual or entity of the premises.