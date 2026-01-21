BLKS by Aziza Barnes is Coming to Out Front Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Out Front Theatre Company will continue its 10th anniversary season with the hilarious comedy BLKS by Aziza Barnes, running January 29 through February 14.

When sh*t goes down, your girls show up. As sharply funny as it is poignant, BLKS introduces us to Octavia, Imani, and June - three twenty somethings in New York City hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot. They smoke a lot. They try to have sex. A lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them. This 24-hour blitz explores what it is to be a queer black woman in New York, how we survive and save ourselves from ourselves.

The cast is led by Taylor Pasqualetti-Campbell as Octavia, Kierra Danielle as Imani, Tatyana Mack as June, Sydney Jones as Ry, Tony George as Justin, and Leah Thomas as That B*tch on the Couch. Kai Chisholm, Cece Campbell, Kristian Martinez, and Claire Quinn will serve as understudies for the production.

Robby Myles directs this production. He is Lauren Alexandria (Assistant Director), Aryianna Brewer (Production Stage Manager), Beate M. Czogalla (Lighting Designer), Jordan Hermitt (Costume Designer), Sof Delgado (Scenic & Props Designer), Adjoa Farr (Sound Designer), Dalyla Nicole (Dramaturg), and Amber Brown (Intimacy & Fight Choreographer).

Performances run January 29 through February 14 , with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, February 9 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.