City Springs Theatre Company to Present WEST SIDE STORY

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre, will present the ground-breaking, Broadway musical masterpiece West Side Story, the final performance in its 2021-22 PNC Bank Season. Directed by Daniel Kutner, this modern, musical take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet will be presented July 8 - 24, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story rumbled onto Broadway in 1957 with its boundary-busting choreography by Jerome Robbins and symphony-style music by Leonard Bernstein. The score, which features lyrics by then-newcomer Stephen Sondheim, are widely regarded by many as the best ever written for the stage.

The classic story, Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the American "Jets," and the Puerto Rican "Sharks." Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas of our time. West Side Story features timeless songs such as "Tonight," "Something's Coming," and "I Feel Pretty." West Side Story is certain to move, charm, and captivate audiences old and new.

West Side Story at City Springs Theatre Company stars Ben Jacoby as Tony (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Waldemar Quiñones-Villanueva as Bernardo (Broadway: West Side Story), and Orianna Hilliard as Anita (Broadway: Aladdin, City Springs Theatre Company: A Chorus Line), and featuring newcomer Emma Heistandas Maria.

Featuring Steve Hudson as Doc, Bart Hansard as Officer Krupke, Ethan Zeph as Riff, Danny Iktomi Bevins as Chino, JD Myers as Glad Hand, Bob Adams as Lt. Schrank, Annalese Starzec as Anybodys, Craig Donnelly as Action, Eric Michael Escoe as Baby John, Lukas DeLancey as Snowboy, Nick Walker Jones as A-Rab, Sammy Fossum as Diesel, Monica Garcia Bradley as Consuelo, Estef Martín as Rosalia, Teresa Jade as Francisca, Ruby Calamia as Graziella, and Mallory Nolting as Velma.

Also in the cast are Jeleesa Levy, Lauryn Adams, Eugene Bois, Jordan Garcia, Willis Hao, Zion Newton, Deanna Sloan, Emily Hart Herbert, Nicole Lewandowski, and Ryley Perry.

The creative team includes Daniel Kutner (Director), Cindy Mora Reiser (Choreographer), Miles Plant (Music Director), Robert Andrew Kovach (Scenic Designer), Jeffrey Meek (Costume Designer), Scott Daniel (Wig Designer), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Mike Tracey (Sound Designer), and Ryan Belock (Projection Designer). Production Stage Managed by Daniel LeMein.

West Side Story is included in current subscriber season packages. Tickets are $40-$120, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365for more information.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

City Springs Theatre Company's health and safety protocols can be found by visiting www.CitySpringsTheatre.com/health

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class theatre experiences and innovative arts education that drive cultural richness and economic vitality. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.