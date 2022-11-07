City Springs Theatre Company Presents GODSPELL, JR. This Weekend

City Springs Theatre Conservatory, the arts education training arm of the City Springs Theatre Company, presents its first large-scale musical of the season, presented by Delta Community Credit Union. Directed by Junior Theatre Festival award-winner Haden Rider, Godspell, Jr. will run for three performances only November 11 and 12, 2022 in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

Since 2018, City Springs Theatre Conservatory has served more than 120,000 Atlanta-area students with educational programs, including student matinees and in-class virtual programming. The Conservatory includes a pre-professional program, a summer high school musical, a college preparatory program, and private lesson training in voice, acting, and dance.

"Training the next generation of artists is a top priority for City Springs Theatre Company," said Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. "I'm proud to say that alumni from our pre-professional conservatory program have already worked on- and off-stage in professional City Springs Theatre Company productions!"

The original Godspell was the first major musical from three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winner, Stephen Schwartz (Broadway's Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden; Disney's Pocahontas, Disney's Enchanted, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and took the world by storm. Boasting a score with chart-topping songs (including "Day By Day," a #13 Billboard hit in 1972), Godspell Jr. is a sensation that continues to touch audiences worldwide.

Under the direction of Junior Theatre Festival award-winner Haden Rider with choreography by Arielle Geller, Godspell Jr. presents a group of disciples telling different biblical parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus's messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Students from 19 middle and high schools across metro Atlanta were selected to be a part of this special production, which will compete at the Junior Theatre Festival Competition at the Cobb Galleria Center in January 2023.

Godspell, Jr. stars Tsumari Patterson (School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School) as Jesus and James Wood (Artios Academies of Gwinnett) as Judas.

Also in the cast are Karah Adams, Kena Adams, Isa Amezqua, Chiara Bulkin, Remey Calero, Andrew Chalmers, Maya Diaz, Bram Fages, Madailein Ferrell, Ava Fields, Elise Friderich (dance captain), Kayla Furie, Katherine Godfrey, Trevor Groce, Gabe Hardin, Jayla Lopez, Kindle Martin, Gigi McClenning, Rhylee Mirus, Liz Olaribigbe, Anshula Phadke, Sati Rogerson, Holden Shanks, Haven Shelton, Annalyn Tietjen, Valena Volk, Veronika Volk, and Kiersten Wallace (dance captain).

Godspell, Jr. tickets are $15 and currently available for purchase. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Studio Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.