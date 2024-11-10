Choreographers & Filmmakers For Dance Canvas' 17th Season Have Been Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Embarking on their 17th season, Dance Canvas had introduced Atlanta to the 7 choreographers and 4 filmmakers who make up this season's Choreographer Career Development Initiative (CCDI) and Dance Canvas: on Film program. 'This year is a season of reconnection, celebration and forward thinking," says Dance Canvas' Executive Artistic Director, Angela Harris. The choreographers will be spending the next 5 months in the creation process, with the premieres of their projects set for the Rialto Center stage in March 2025.

The return to the Rialto also marks the renewed partnership between Dance Canvas and the Rialto Center for the Arts. (Dance Canvas previously partnered with the Rialto from 2014 - 2016).

"This season marks our 17th year of presenting new choreography and new artists to Atlanta, but the added bonus this year is that we are celebrating the 15th Anniversary of our DC NEXT youth program, and two of our selected artists are DC NEXT Alumni and working professional choreographers here in ATL and Philadelphia." states Harris. "Welcoming back Alumni artists to their hometown, is both a full circle moment for us, as well as a testament to the talent that ATL nurtures and produces."

At the heart of Dance Canvas' season is the Choreographer Career Development Initiative (CCDI). Each year, Dance Canvas selects up to 10 choreographers to create and present work through the program. With the assistance of Dance Canvas resources, staff and artistic mentors, the selected choreographers create world premiere dance works. "This season, we have 4 out-of-state choreographers and one out-of-state filmmaker, and it's always nice to introduce new voices to the Atlanta Dance Community," says Harris. "Two dancers are stepping off the professional stage and sharing their choreographic talents with Atlanta audiences." Alexandra Light, principal dancer with Texas Ballet Theatre and Jameel Hendricks, former dancer from Philadanco, are two of the 2024-25 CCDI choreographers. "Each of our choreographers this season bring unique perspectives and diverse backgrounds into their artistic endeavors. I continue to be inspired seeing our Atlanta Dance community grow with new choreographers, dancers and audience members."

Dance Canvas will continue its partnership with the High Museum of Art's Dance Lab, with choreographer, Meaghan Novoa holding open rehearsals in the Anne Cox Chambers wing from November 2024 - March 2025. Audiences can join Meaghan and her cast as they build their piece and watch the choreographic process in action.

2025-25 Choreographers:

Savannah 'Van' Banks (Atlanta) is a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University, where Van founded the KSU Dance Honor Society and served as President for two years. Van's choreography has been commissioned by Middle Georgia Youth Ballet. A filmmaker, as well, Van's dance films have been presented at the Hamilton Arts Festival and Atlanta Film Festival.

Jameel Hendricks (Philadelphia) danced with Eleone Dance Theater and with Philadanco, where he performed for 8 seasons. He also performed alongside artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Shmurda, and XSCAPE. Jameel recently received the 2023 International Choreographer Award presented by XING Dance Theater. Jameel received his dance training at The Rock School for Ballet, Philadelphia High School for the Creative & Performing Arts (CAPA), and Rutgers University.

Versaille Jones (Atlanta) is a recent graduate of The University of the Arts with dance training from Gwinnett Ballet Theatre and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. Choreographically, Versaille's work has been presented by the Houston Barnstorm Festival, Spoke The Hub's Showcase (NY), The Oregon Fringe Festival, and most recently Versaille was a 2024 Dance Canvas/Atlanta Contemporary Summer Resident Choreographer.

Alexandra Light (Fort Worth, TX) is a choreographer with a particular interest in social practice. In addition to her career as a principal dancer with Texas Ballet Theater, Alexandra holds a BS in Psychology from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She was the inaugural recipient of the Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House Creative Residency, selected for the inaugural Jacob's Pillow ChoreoTech Lab, as well as residencies with Centre Pompadour (FR) and BONFIRE.

Meaghan Novoa (Atlanta) has performed with Southern Arc Dance Theatre, City Gate Dance Theater, Room to Move Dance Company in Atlanta, as well as Automal Dance Company (Portland, OR) and Idaho Dance Theatre (Boise, ID). Meaghan has received residencies and grants by Boise City Department of Arts & History, LED Boise, Atlanta Contemporary, Dance Canvas, Art on The Beltline, and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta. Meaghan will be creating work through Dance Canvas' partnership with the High Museum of Art's Dance Lab.

Erica Rae Smith (Maryland) is the Founder and Artistic Director of Raediant Movement, LLC, which highlights all dances of the African Diaspora. She received her B.A. from the University of the Arts. She is a M'Singha Wuti certified teacher for the Umfundalai Contemporary African Technique. She is a 2018 recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center's Local Dance Commissioning Project.

Sevon Wright (Philadelphia/Atlanta) is a dancer, choreographer and founder of Burgundy Blue Dance company in Philadelphia. A graduate of Pebblebrook High School's Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA), Sevon is also a DC NEXT/Intern Alumna. In addition to choreography, Sevon is on faculty for the Dance Chance program at The School of Philadelphia Ballet.

Dance Canvas: on Film...5 new film projects:

In 2022, Dance Canvas launched a new initiative, Dance Canvas: on Film, which provides resources, mentorship and assists with producing dance films from new artists. The program also works with guest mentors from the dance film industry, including Britt Fishel (Drexel University) and Andrea Knowlton (Kennesaw State University).

Dance Canvas: on Film will premiere work from its 4th season of filmmakers this Spring. This season, the filmmakers, Tonia Boies, Kirsten Hamm, Melinda Matticoli, and Page Yang, are in the beginning stages of their engaging concepts.

Tonia Boies (Atlanta) is a Video Producer for Fulton County Government and the Postproduction Producer for Editbae Co., with past experience as Director and Associate Producer for SCAD and Georgia Public Broadcasting. Tonia holds her M.F.A. from SCAD.

Kirsten Hamm (Atlanta) is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a B.F.A. in dance. Since returning to ATL, Kirsten has performed with City Gate Dance Theatre and Dance Canvas, along with numerous hip hop video projects. Kirsten is an alumna of the inaugural class of DC NEXT.

Melinda Matticoli (New Jersey) is a dancer, choreographer, educator, creative director, and filmmaker currently working out of New York City and Los Angeles. Her choreography has been presented at the Choreographers Carnival, Club Jeté, Sybarite Love is Love, Club NYC, and Journey Dance.

Page Yang (Atlanta) is a dancer, director and choreographer originally from Sacramento, California. She has worked with music artists such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Zaytoven, 21 Savage, Ayanis, and Brandon Leake. In addition to choreography and filmmaking, Page serves as the Operations Manager at the National Black Arts Festival artist.

For more information on the 2024-25 Season, please visit www.dancecanvas.com

About the Company:

Dance Canvas' mission is to provide opportunities and venues to increase the awareness of professional dance in Atlanta. Our vision is to be the premiere ground for the "next generation" of dance makers, while finding interactive ways of making dance more relatable to the public. Dance Canvas successfully accomplishes our mission through three major program areas of service: Choreographer Career Development, Youth Outreach & Engagement, and Audience Development.

Since 2008, Dance Canvas has presented 16 acclaimed choreographer showcases at the Ferst Center for the Arts, Woodruff Arts Center, and Rialto Center for the Arts. Since its inception, Dance Canvas has premiered new works by 178 emerging professional choreographers, presented 500+ professional dancers, performed for over 25,000 Atlanta audiences, and worked hands-on with 10,000+ Atlanta area students through our outreach efforts and youth programs. Dance Canvas' youth programs DC NEXT and DC INTERNS serve as a springboard for students to learn, develop, and polish their skills in the business, production, and creative aspects of the dance profession. The DC NEXT curriculum has been implemented by both the City of Atlanta's Office of Cultural Affairs & Department of Recreation, as well as recording artist Usher's New Look Foundation. In addition, each season is full of free public performances, community festivals, youth summits, and collaborations to give back to the Atlanta community.

Dance Canvas is a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization.

Comments