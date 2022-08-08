Caroga Arts Ensemble Will Perform At Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Next Week

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival continues its 24th season with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble on Tuesday, August 16 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel.

The Ensemble, a collective of top performers with local ties founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, will present an eclectic program entitled 'Musical Kaleidoscope', consisting of repertoire ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop.

Price describes the performance as a "musical variety show", drawing on the diverse talents and backgrounds of the musicians involved and offering something for everyone. Yet the program is more than the sum of its parts, as combining genres in this way brings new insight to every piece being performed -- as well as new energy to those doing the performing.

"A program like this inspires the musicians to discover the pieces, our fellow performers, and the audience in a new way," says Price. "That energy and spontaneity is something that we thrive off of as performers."

Tickets for this event are by donation. Tickets for this concert must be reserved in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

For all events, audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.