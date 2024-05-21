Broadway In Atlanta Offers Student Rush And A Lucky Seat Lottery For LES MISERABLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LES MISÉRABLES will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from June 4 – 9. Tickets are on sale now.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On May 24, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $49 tickets for the Atlanta LES MISÉRABLES engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 24 and will close on Thursday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on May 30 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for LES MISÉRABLES' Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

TICKETS

LES MISÉRABLES will play at Atlanta's Fox Theatre June 4 – 9. For more information about LES MISÉRABLES at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/les-miserables-2023.

About LES MISERABLES

Cameron Mackintosh present the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

Comments