Black Acting Methods Society Has Been Officially Chartered at Universities

Tackling issues of representation, diversity, and mental health in the theatre, television, and film industries, the Black Acting Methods Studio, the Office of Research at the University of Cincinnati, and the Weinberger Center for Drama & Playwriting at the University of Cincinnati held a national application process for students who were interested in chartering a chapter of the Black Acting Methods Society at their institutions. This ground-breaking program selected seven students to participate in a year-long residency where they learn about black theatre, performance, and the ethos of the Black Acting Methods Studio and training. This unique program is the first of its kind and is the brain-child of Atlanta native Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD, founder of the Black Acting Methods Studio and professor of performance.

Luckett has enlisted some of the best play makers in the theatre arts, B.A.M. Studio Artistic Asssociates, to teach classes: dancer/choreographer Juel D. Lane; musician RAHBI, Hip-Hop Theatre pedagogy pioneer Kashi Johnson, Black Psychology & LGBT mental health scholar, artist, and therapist Jonathan M. Lassiter, PhD, and education and theatre expert Tia M. Shaffer, EdD. The highlight of the program is a workshop on the Luckett Paradigm, a performance methodology developed by acclaimed director and professor, Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD.

Participating institutions include Florida State University, Shenandoah University, and Temple University. The inaugural cohort of the Black Acting Methods Society are as follows:

Lenita Atabe, Jade Krystal Dyer, Chelsea Goode, Zachary Thomas Izquierdo, Evan Mayorga, Zeatha Saint Fleur, and Amadou Tounkara.

The Black Acting Methods Society is the non-profit arm of the Black Acting Methods Studio. The Studio was founded by Sharrell D. Luckett soon after the 2016 release of her and Shaffer's popular book, Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches. The book features a compilation of performance training techniques that center the Black American lived experience and their unique needs in the entertainment industry. Of course, the majority of actor training programs in America center White culture and teach techniques created by White practitioners. Therefore, the Studio and the book are changing the landscape of performing arts programs by providing critical and necessary interventions in the actor training process.

For more information about the Black Acting Methods Studio, the Black Acting Methods Society, and Studio Artistic Associates please visit: www.blackactingmethods.com, www.sdluckett.com, www.jueldlane.com, www.hellorahbi.com, www.jonathanmlassiter.com, www.kashijohnson.com

The mission of the Black Acting Methods Studio is to offer performance training that uplifts, sustains, foregrounds, and values Black American culture and aesthetics in the artistic process.

The goals of the Black Acting Methods Studio include:

1) To make accessible, nationally and globally, knowledge and resources concerning the field and practice of Black Acting Methods. 2) To train actors in the Luckett Paradigm, an inclusive performance methodology that pays special attention to the needs of Black actors in audition rooms, rehearsal halls, and in performance. 3) To honor Black people as central creators, co-creators, and influencers of performance theory.