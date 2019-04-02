Aurora Theatre Unveils 2019-2020 Season

Georgia's fastest-growing professional theater is announcing another stellar season for Atlanta-area audiences! Aurora Theatre's 2019-2020 Peach State Federal Credit Union Signature Series will bring Broadway-caliber plays, toe-tapping musicals and holiday magic to the mainstage in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville. The Season 24 line-up features Children of Eden, a large-scale musical from the creator of Wicked, Godspell and Pippin, poignant comedy The Roommate, return-hits Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End and Christmas Canteen 2019, a co-production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and a yet-to-be-announced blockbuster musical.

"One of the many joys of living in a region with four true seasons is knowing that change is coming," reflects Aurora Theatre Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez. "Winter turns to spring, then summer to fall. The coming of a new Aurora season always brings that joy of change. This season, changes will begin that will take us to the next stage of Aurora's existence; an expanded artistic home that will serve our region for generations to come. We will weather this change as we always have, together; grounded in the belief that a strong cultural organization unifies our community."

"Coming on the heels of one of our most critically acclaimed years yet, our next season is one audiences are sure to love. As compassionate human beings who dare to dream, we have chosen a season to celebrate," added Associate Producer Ann-Carol Pence. "To infinity and beyond!"

Season 24 will continue Aurora Theatre's commitment to producing the highest quality productions for its patrons and supporters. Aurora Theatre helps to enhance the theatrical landscape of the region through collaborations with smaller theatrical organizations. This ambitious season will set the stage for Aurora Theatre's partnership with the City of Lawrenceville on the $31 million-dollar campus expansion in downtown Lawrenceville, scheduled to open during the company's 25th Anniversary Season. The complex will include a new 500-seat theater, cabaret theater, educational facilities and combined with the existing facilities will create one of the most impressive performing arts facilities in the nation.

Ticket prices for the 2019-2020 Signature Series vary by performance. Season subscribers enjoy rewards such as preferred seating, exchange privileges, guest passes and much more. Loyal patrons can become an Aurora Theatre premium Star Pass member by adding a tax-deductible contribution of $70 or more to each season ticket for even more added benefits at auroratheatre.com/subscriptions. Single-show tickets go on sale to the public starting June 3, 2019. For more information please visit auroratheatre.com, or call the Box Office at 678.226.6222.





