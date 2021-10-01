Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre Announces 24th Anniversary Season

True to its mission, Synchronicity Theatre's 24th Anniversary Season will feature the voices of women playwrights and provide new opportunities to uplift the voices of women and girls. The 2021-2022 season includes Synchronicity's Bold Voices series (bold, contemporary plays for adults), the Family Series (compelling plays for children and families), and education and outreach events (curated new voices, events, and performances).

Our Bold Voices series features Lydia R. Diamond's adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, and Karen Zacarías's Legacy of Light. Our Family Series features a rock musical version of Lewis Carroll's classic Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure and, back by popular demand, Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, on our stage and on tour as part of our New Stages touring program, bringing high-quality Family Series productions to theatres around the southeast.

The company will continue its long-standing tradition of curating new voices and providing opportunities for emerging artists to perform their works through our arts incubator project Stripped Bare which provides research and development time to at least four new projects per season - bolstering new artists, forms, and voices.

Synchronicity will continue its mission of community building with the Playmaking for Kids and Playmaking for Girls programs (playwriting workshops for refugee group home communities and after school programs); the popular Women in the Arts & Business Luncheon (WIABL), a discussion of relevant issues facing Atlanta's business and arts communities; and our new Designers of Color Initiative, which provides support for emerging designers in their first professional jobs, through: structured side-by-side mentorships; financial, life skills, and mental health training, and access to established professional networks.

All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex. For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming, and events, visit www.synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.