Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Gears up for Year Five

Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival (AMTF) announces record setting numbers in their fourth year and exciting changes that lie ahead for the five year anniversary. AMTF, in just a few years, has become the leading festival for new musicals in the Southeast.

The Fourth Annual AMTF shattered all previous records in the Festival's history. Over 650 theatre goers attended the four-night festival that saw 10 writers along with over 90 artists involved. Over four years, AMTF has given a voice to over 350 artists while entertaining over 1,800 patrons.

Moving into year five, AMTF has announced new leadership. Founder Benjamin Taylor Davis will be passing the title of Artistic Director to Atlanta theatre favorite Jeff McKerley. McKerley has been seen on nearly every stage in Atlanta, and has more than 30 years of professional experience in the community. He has also been a member of the AMTF selections committee since year one, and has been instrumental in cultivating the Festival from the very beginning. Joining him will be the first ever Managing Director, Casey Gardner. Gardner is one of the most prominent theatrical photographer in Atlanta, and has helped shape the look of AMTF since year one. Together, Jeff and Casey will continue the mission of AMTF while finding exciting ways to make the yearly festival bigger and better than ever. Benjamin will remain active as Executive Director during the transition. AMTF is also excited to announce a return to Theatrical Outfit next year. Located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, this venue is the perfect location to launch the musicals of tomorrow.

"For the last 4 years, Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival has evolved from humble beginnings into the prominent new musical festival in the Southeast," says outgoing Artistic Director Benjamin Taylor Davis. "We are now at the precipice of even greater organizational growth, and under Jeff McKerley's leadership, we will be able to take another step onto the national stage while staying committed to our Atlanta roots. Jeff has spent more than 3 decades working in the Atlanta community, and no one is more equipped to lead AMTF to our next stage of development. Along with new Managing Director Casey Gardner, AMTF is once again redefining expectations and setting the stage for the next great American musical to be presented right here in Atlanta."

"I am so thankful to the fearless Ben Davis for trusting me and my continuing involvement in Atlanta theatre and the AMTF," says incoming Artistic Director Jeff McKerley. "I am so excited to work alongside Casey Gardner and continue Ben's vision for the festival, as well as explore new ways to build upon this solid foundation. We love new musicals!"

AMTF is beyond excited for what the future holds and cannot wait to continue to bring world class new musicals to Atlanta. Stay tuned for more big announcements as the Fifth Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival draws near. #WeLoveNewMusicals





