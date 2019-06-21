ArtsBridge Foundation Shares Second-Straight Emmy Award With GPB

They did it again! ArtsBridge Foundation and Georgia Public Broadcasting earned their second-straight Emmy Award for their production of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Shuler Awards.

The two nonprofit partners picked up their latest Emmy Award hardware at a ceremony held June 15.

Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter, the regional Emmy Award for Special Event Live Coverage went to ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB for the live broadcast and production of The 2018 Shuler Awards held in April of last year.

The team previously won an Emmy Award in the same category for The 2017 Shuler Awards, and in both years, the live broadcast earned back-to-back Emmy Awards for GPB's Anthony Marshall in the category of Director-Live or Recorded Live broadcast.

Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards-also known as the "Shuler Awards" or "The Shulers" and named for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen-during the event, Georgia high school student recipients are recognized as the best of the state's musical theatre students and schools for grades nine through 12. Two students are currently in New York preparing for the national 2019 Jimmy Awards taking place June 24 on Broadway after winning in the most recent competitions for best actress and best actor at The 2019 Shuler Awards.

"The back-to-back Southeast Emmy Awards for The Shulers are indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time," said Jennifer Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. "Producing this live event takes a team of dedicated staff and volunteers at ArtsBridge Foundation, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, many sponsors and our partners at GPB, and it is so rewarding to share this honor with so many contributors."

Fashioned after Broadway's Tony Awards, the Shuler Awards competition includes 17 categories with entrants from nearly 60 public and private schools from across the Peach State.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to students in grades K-12 through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, Master Classes, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since inception in 2007, ArtsBridge served more than 380,000 students and educators from 76 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You