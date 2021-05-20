Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alliance Theatre Takes BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE! Concert On Tour

Public performances will take place in Midtown, Grant Park, and East Atlanta Village. 

May. 20, 2021  
Alliance Theatre is taking its family-friendly BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE! concert on tour around Atlanta this summer.

Originally staged as part of the Under the Tent series, the tour includes a mix of free public performances and private shows at local schools and community organizations. Public performances will take place in Midtown, Grant Park, and East Atlanta Village. In addition to the public performances, BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE will perform for

"After a year without live performances for families, we want to offer a gift back to the Atlanta community - a way to spread joy and meet families in neighborhoods throughout our city," says Chris Moses, Dan Reardon Director of Education & Associate Artistic Director. "And there is no better embodiment of joy than a live concert by the internationally known, internationally flown, and Atlanta's own, Beautiful Blackbirds!"

BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE! ON TOUR is inspired by Ashley Bryan's children's book of the same name. The concert features original music composed by Eugune H. Russell IV performed by a five-person band.

Tickets to BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE! ON TOUR are free to public. Reservations are encouraged but not required. Tickets can be reserved at www.alliancetheatre.org/blackbirdtour.


