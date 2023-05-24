Alliance Theatre Announces Return Of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY The Musical

Following its sold-out world premiere last summer, the Alliance Theatre has announced the return of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY.

Based on the witty and charming children's book by Oliver Jeffers, THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY celebrates the joy of reading and the insatiable appetite for knowledge in a hilarious family production. This time the production will come to life at the Stillwell Theater at Kennesaw State University, July 1 – July 23, 2023.

Henry, the musical's lead character, loves books but he hates reading them because books are so full of... words! Annoying, complicated, indecipherable words! Then one day he discovers the most amazing alternative to reading – eating the books whole. By chowing down, chomping, and literally digesting the contents of whole libraries, Henry gets smarter, and smarter, and smarter... until his tummy doesn't feel so good. A story about literally biting off more than you can chew, this delightful musical is great fun for the whole family.

“Last summer, Atlanta's youth and families could not get enough of THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY, so we just had to bring it back again this summer! This original musical so beautifully captures the struggles and joys of learning how to read, and I cannot think of a more uplifting story to share with our community,” said the Alliance's Dan Reardon Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director Christopher Moses. “We are thrilled to produce it up at Kennesaw State University, where we are bound to meet new audiences and deepen our partnership with their growing theater education program.”

Returning to the cast for this production are Rhyn McLemore as Ms. Penn/Mom, Brad Raymond as Dad/Doctor/Game Show Host, and Juan Carlos Unzueta as Rover/Jeff/Reporter/Student. Joining the cast for this production are Alexandra Joy as Olivia/Reporter/Artist and Adrienne Ocfemia as Henry.

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY is directed by the Artistic Director of Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company, Jamil Jude, and marks the fourth production at the Alliance by playwright Madhuri Shekar, a former winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition.

The creative team includes Associate Director Sam Provenzano, Choreographer Danielle Swatzie, Lyricist Christian Albright, Composer Christian Magby, Set Designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer An-lin Dauber, Sound Designer Jeremiah Davison, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, Line Producer Chris Moses, and Music Director Chris Brent Davis. Additional production support is provided by Production Management Lead Courtney O'Neill, and Stage Manager Liz Campbell.

“Madhuri Shekar's theatrical adaptation of this story (with music and lyrics by the incomparable Christian Magby and Christian Albright) captures the humor and heart of Oliver Jeffers' book in a way that is every bit as incredible as the Book Eating Boy himself,” said Moses. “I trust that it, like the best picture books, will stay with you for a lifetime too.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 3-17, and free for children under 3. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.4600, or by going online to Click Here.