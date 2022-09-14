Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run September 9-25, 2022.

Sep. 14, 2022  
ANYTHING GOES is Now Playing at City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company kicks off the 2022-23 PNC Bank season with Anything Goes. Directed and choregraphed by Sara Edwards, toe-tapping production of Cole Porter's classic 1930s musical will be presented September 9-25, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

"What better way to begin our fifth season in Sandy Springs than with this spectacular show that has won six Tony awards, as well as the 2011 Drama Desk Awards for Best Revival, Best Choreography, and Best Actress, and the 1987 Outer Critic's Drama Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Revival," said Natalie DeLancey, Executive Director of City Springs Theatre Company. "The musical also introduced several songs that have become legendary standards, such as "Anything Goes," "It's De-lovely," "Friendship," "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," and "I Get a Kick Out of You.""

Debuting in 1934 in the midst of the Great Depression, Anything Goes was an instant success, starring Ethel Merman and establishing her place in American musical theatre history. This timeless, zany shipboard musical comedy, features the brilliant words and music of the incomparable Cole Porter and has been entertaining audiences worldwide for over 80 years, including two Tony Award-winning revivals.

When Billy Crocker learns his love interest, Hope, is onboard the S.S. American, he stows away to try and win her back, not knowing that Hope is heading to England to marry the very wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Meanwhile, Billy's friend, evangelist-turned-nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, sets her sights upon Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. To remain on board the ship, Billy borrows an unused ticket and passport from incognito gangster Moonface Martin, a.k.a Public Enemy Number 13. Will Billy get Hope? Will Reno get Lord Evelyn? Will Billy be taken into custody, along with Moonface? This madcap romantic comedy is filled with music, dance, mistaken identities, and hilarity. It promises to deliver a fun-filled evening of theatre for all.

Anything Goes at City Springs Theatre Company stars Mamie Parris as Reno Sweeney (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock, On The 20th Century, Ragtime, The Drowsy Chaperone, 110 in the Shade), Billy Harrigan Tighe as Billy Crocker (Broadway: Pippin; West End: The Book of Mormon), Jamie LaVerdiere as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Broadway: The Producers, The Pirate Queen, Motown: The Musical), Meg Gillentine as Erma Latour (Broadway: Fosse, Cats, The Frogs; Film: The Producers), and featuring Terry Burrell as Mrs. Harcourt (Broadway: Three Penny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Swinging on a Star, Into the Woods, Dreamgirls, Eubie).

Featuring Googie Uterhardt as Moonface Martin, Meadow Nguy as Hope Harcourt, Kevin Harry as Elisha J. Whitney, Eric D'Angelo Moore as Ship's Captain, Kyle Robert Carter as Ship's Purser, Danny Iktomi Bevins as John, Stephan JoQuan Wilson as Luke, and D. J. Grooms as Henry T. Dobson.

Also in the cast are Sarah Gold, Zoë Grolnick, Leigh Ellen Jones, Mallory Nolting, Ryley Perry, Colleen Roberts, Patrick Coleman, Avery Gillham, Michael Persson, and Ethan Zeph.

The creative team includes Sara Edwards (Director/Choreographer), Miles Plant (Music Director), Steven K. Mitchell (Scenic Designer), Martin Pakledinaz (Costume Designer), Paul Huntley (Wig Designer), Mike Wood (Lighting Designer), and Justin Schmitz (Sound Designer). Production Stage Managed by Gina Cirillo.

Anything Goes is included in current subscriber season packages. Subscription packages and individual tickets range from $40-$120, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.


