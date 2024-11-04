A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Theatrical Outfit This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical Outfit has announced the return engagement of A CHRISTMAS STORY – on stage November 20 – December 24, 2024 at Theatrical Outfit in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

Gather the entire family for the return of your favorite holiday theatrical tradition – A CHRISTMAS STORY live on stage! The world’s most famous nine-year-old – Ralphie Parker – takes us on a hysterical, hijinks-filled avalanche of adventure filled with all the trappings of a perfect family holiday – an exploding furnace, a perfect pair of pink bunny pajamas, and a wild rash of theatrical fantasies not for the “fra-gee-lay” of heart. Come see this beloved Christmas story live on stage for a night filled with madcap humor, iconic characters, and the true warmth of the holiday season.

Returning to this classic tale are: Robin Bloodworth (Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as The Old Man / Santa, Tom Key (The White Chip) as Ralph, Brittani Minniweather as (Miss) Shields, Maria Rodriguez-Sager (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Mother, August Smith as Randy (at select performances), and Max Walls as Ralphie Parker. This year also welcomes: Aniya Bent as Helen Weathers, Sully Brown as Scut Farkus, Rahul Daswani as Schwartz, Oliver Gold as Flick, Adrienne Ocfemia as Esther Jane Alberry, and Michael Wood as Randy (at select performances).







“When deciding what show to program that could be experienced by audiences of all ages and one that embodied our

season theme of ‘heart,’ this ‘story’ kept coming to the top of everyone’s minds,” says Matt Torney, Artistic Director of Theatrical Outfit. “For so many, watching the movie surrounded by friends and family is a holiday tradition (one that can even be looped for 24 straight hours). Jean Shepherd - humorist of the original novel that started the phenomenon - tapped into our core memories of what it was like to be a child at Christmas time ... the longing for a specific gift, the navigating of last-minute school assignments, the pain of wearing thirteen layers to go out in the snow. This story invites us all to remember holidays past and lean into the present with those we love.”

Rosemary Newcott returns to direct and lead an extremely talented group of Atlanta based designers, including: Scenic Design by Alexander Whittenberg, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Lighting Design by Rachel N. Blackwell, Original Sound Design by Tyehimba Shabazz with Additional Sound Design from Multiband Studios, and Properties Design by Caroline Cook, with Lily Mayfield serving as Stage Manager.

Be sure to visit the A Christmas Story page on our website for information on special events (ASL & Sensory Performances, Talkbacks, and Visits From Santa) and the altered holiday performance calendar (Thanksgiving Week Performances, Two Show Saturdays & Sundays, and A Christmas Eve Performances).

