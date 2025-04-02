TROUBLE IN MIND and More Set for Live Arts Theater 2025-2026 Season

The season will also feature The Minutes and more.
Live Arts Theater has revealed its 2025-2026 Season. Get ready to gather 'round the watercooler, where stories of the workplace-and the quirky characters that inhabit them-take center stage at Live Arts Theater! See the full season here.
Season Highlights:
September 13, 2025
Mark your calendars for this annual event filled with dynamic monologues, spirited competition, and, of course, cake! Bring your best scene or monologue and prepare your stomach for a sweet treat at this exciting kickoff event.
October 2025
Get ready for a powerful exploration of the human condition in Martin Zimmerman's On the Exhale, a gripping one-act that takes us deep into the mind of a mother facing an unimaginable crisis.
November 2025
Alice Childress' groundbreaking work Trouble in Mind is a searing look at race, politics, and the theater world, all set in the tense atmosphere of a Broadway rehearsal. A must-see for theater lovers and thinkers alike.
December 5 & 6, 2025
The holiday season wouldn't be complete without our festive Cookies & Carols event. Come enjoy cozy, heartwarming performances, and indulge in some delicious homemade cookies to get you into the holiday spirit.
January 2026
Tracey Letts' The Minutes offers a darkly comic and razor-sharp look at small-town politics and the lengths people will go to in order to preserve their power and secrets. The perfect way to ring in the new year with thought-provoking theater!
February 2026
Don't miss our highly anticipated Popular Reading Series- highlighting intimate, small-cast shows (five actors or fewer). Keep an eye out for more details!
March 2026
The Man from Earth by Jerome Bixby and Richard Schenkman is a thought-provoking exploration of identity, memory, and time itself. When one man reveals a shocking secret about his past, a group of his colleagues is forced to reckon with the mysteries of existence.
April 2026
The beloved Shakespearean comedy As You Like It gets a fresh and exciting twist in As You Like It: Flipped!
July 2026
They'll cap off their 2025-2026 season with Selina Fillinger's hilarious and sharp political farce POTUS-. Seven women are tasked with keeping the country's most oblivious leader out of trouble-at all costs. It's the perfect finale to a season filled with laughter and drama.
Stay tuned for ticket details and more information on each show.
https://www.liveartstheatre.org/
