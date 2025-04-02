KSU Tellers Spring Showcase Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The KSU Tellers, a student ensemble from Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre & Performance Studies (TPS), invite you to their Spring Showcase, an evening dedicated to personal storytelling, performing carefully crafted stories about their own experiences. This event will take place on Wednesday, April 23, and Thursday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.

"Some of the stories are about the big issues we face, and some of them are about the small but meaningful moments that teach us something. All of the stories give a glimpse into the storytellers' take on what it means to be a person," TPS professor and director of the KSU Tellers, Dr. Charles Parrott, said.

For almost 15 years, the KSU Tellers have performed at local, regional, national, and international festivals and conferences. Under the direction of Parrott, the KSU Tellers have produced nearly 100 outward-facing events.

"Folks who come to see our showcases can expect to laugh, maybe cry, and certainly be exposed to new ways of looking at the everyday world all around us," added Parrott. The KSU Tellers Spring Showcase offers students a chance to share who they are with audiences in a fun and moving way.

The KSU Tellers invite you to join them as they present their best solo performances from the Spring semester. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 470-578-6650.

