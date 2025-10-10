9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to Opens Out Front Theatre Company's 10th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, will open its 10th anniversary season with the smash-hit 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, with music & lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, and based on the 20th Century Fox Picture.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While their boss remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, based on the iconic1980 hit movie, 9 to 5 is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge that is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

"There has been no better time to tell the story of a group of marginalized people who have been kept down by an unfair system, and how they come together to fight back against a lying, sexist, hypocritical bigot," said Founder and Production Artistic Director, Paul Conroy. "And the most powerful weapon they use in their rebellion? The music of Dolly Parton! 9 to 5 is a truly classic, joyous story that almost everyone is familiar with, and to have it kick off our 10th anniversary season - well, I can't think of a better way to start the year!"

The cast is led by Kayce Denise as Violet, Sarah Joyce Hack as Doralee, and Allie Hill as Judy. They are joined by Ben Thorpe as Franklin Hart Jr. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Caty Bergmark, Max Mattox, Chris McKnight, Andrew Goodall, Taylor Cardiff Harrell, Lauren Garcia, Daniel Wesolowski, Hope Clayborne, Megan Poole, Devin Porter, Landon Holub, Brie Wolfe, Derrick Roney, Karastyn Bibb, Brent Smith, and Wynne Kelly.

Paul Conroy directs this production. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt (Music Director), Courntey Locke (Choreographer), Lily Mayfield (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Cody Russell (Scenic Designer), Charlie Edwards (Props Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), Elliott Folds (Dramaturg), and Laura Hackman (Intimacy Director).

Performances run October 23-November 8, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, November 3 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.