9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL and More Set for Front Theatre Company's 10th Anniversary Season

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, has unveiled its 2025/26 season lineup, which will also serve as the organization's 10th anniversary.

"Anything that can last and thrive for 10 years should be celebrated, but for a theatre company to experience the growth and recognition like we have over the past ten years is nothing short of miraculous," said Paul Conroy, Out Front's Founder and Producing Artistic Director. "Our commitment to tell queer stories without apology and to lift up our entire community remains as strong as it was on day one, and it will carry us into the next ten years and beyond. Every artist, audience member, employee, and volunteer who has come through our doors deserves our gratitude for helping us reach this milestone. Season 10 is going to be our biggest and most joyous yet, and will be just the latest chapter in what we know will be a long and fabulous future!"

With local and national funding for LGBTQIA+ spaces dwindling, Out Front calls on its community to support them as not only a performing arts venue for queer stories, but as a space for other queer organizations to flourish. Those interested can make an impact by donating or purchasing tickets.

Out Front's 2025-26 season will open with the Tony Award-nominated musical 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, based on 20th Century Fox film. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy, and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While their boss remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she? 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will run October 23-November 8, 2025.

"There has been no better time to tell the story of a group of marginalized people who have been kept down by an unfair system, and how they come together to fight back against a lying, sexist, hypocritical bigot," said Conroy. "And the most powerful weapon they use in their rebellion? The music of Dolly Parton! 9 to 5 is a truly classic, joyous story that almost everyone is familiar with, and to have it kick off our 10th anniversary season - well, I can't think of a better way to start the year!"

Continuing their tradition of holiday camp chaos, Out Front will present the world premiere of the new festive romp, MAMMA DEAREST! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN by Blake Fountain. You can forget silent nights this holiday season when Joan Crawford is involved - it's all high notes and even higher drama! Christina Crawford has one Christmas Wish: to uncover her birth mother's identity. But when Joan's scandal-packed diaries point to one of three Hollywood goddesses - Bette Davis, Judy Garland, and Eartha Kitt - Christina invites them all over for a holiday meltdown of epic proportions. MAMMA DEARESET! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN will run December 11-21, 2025.

Kicking off 2026 is the Southeastern Premiere of BLKS by Aziza Barnes. As sharply funny as it is poignant, BLKS introduces us to Octavia, Imani, and June - three twenty somethings in New York City hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot. They smoke a lot. They try to have sex. A lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them. BLKS will run January 29-February 14, 2026.

Out Front will then present the Georgia Premiere of WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE by Ana Nogueira. The year is 2015, and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of the Broadway musical If/Then hoping to meet their idol. But the conversation they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever. A playful yet profound comedy about friendship, ambition, and the traps and triumphs of femininity. WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE will run March 12-28, 2026.

Finally, concluding the season will be the stage adaptation of CLUE, adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin, with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery that begins at a remote mansion, where six colorful and mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. CLUE will run April 30-May 16, 2026.

"To celebrate our 10th anniversary, we really wanted to be sure that queer joy and comedy would be found in every piece of programming this year," said Justin Kalin, Associate Artistic Director. "While most of our musicals in years past have been splashy and fun, we're extremely excited to double down on a season of joy by programming a Spring line up that is packed with comedic plays too. Both 'BLKS' and ;Which Way to the Stage' are equal parts raw, raunchy comedy, and heartfelt reflection on the power of friendship. They're honest, hilarious, and even a little cringey. And to top off the whole thing with Clue? It really is going to be a season that gives you all kinds of laughs."

