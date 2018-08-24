Will Zendaya Play Ariel in Disney's Live Action Remake of The Little Mermaid?

Rumors have begun to fly regarding the casting of the upcoming Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The Hashtag Show has reported that a source close to Disney revealed that Zendaya has been offered the role of Ariel.

Zendaya and Disney both declined to comment, and no casting has been confirmed.

The Little Mermaid does not have a release date set at this time, but it has been confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda will work on the music with Alan Menken, and Rob Marshall will direct. The script is written by Jane Goodman. Filming will take place in Puerto Rico and Cape Town.

Other upcoming Disney films include Tim Burton's Dumbo, Jon Favreau's The Lion King, Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, Mulan, and Maleficent 2.

Read more on The Hashtag Show.

Zendaya recently appeared in the hit film The Greatest Showman.

She began her career appearing as a child model and backup dancer, before gaining prominence for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up (2010-2013). In 2013, Zendaya was a contestant on the sixteenth season of the competition series Dancing with the Stars. From 2015 to 2018, she produced and starred as K.C. Cooper on the Disney Channel sitcom K.C. Undercover. She made her film breakthrough in 2017, starring as Michelle "MJ" Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya began her career in music by recording songs independently and releasing the singles "Swag It Out" and "Watch Me" in 2011, the latter a collaboration with Bella Thorne. She signed with Hollywood Records in 2012 and later released her debut single, "Replay", which reached number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. Zendaya's self-titled debut studio album (2013) debuted at number 51 on the Billboard 200 chart.

