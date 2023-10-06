Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air Presents L•O•V•E In 10th Anniversary Celebration

Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air Presents L•O•V•E, mixed dance performances and celebration of the 10th anniversary of Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air dance company, Sunday, October 15 at 7:30pm at Ballet Arts at New York City Center.

The program offers a mix of solos, duets, and ensemble theatrical ballet, contemporary, ballroom, salsa, and hustle pieces choreographed by Kawazu, Zach Bordonaro, Gabriel DeRego, Sherman Hope and Felipe Beltran, and enhanced by digital projections of artwork by Andrea Shapiro.

The evening of dance also features live music from talented Japanese singer Hiroko Yonekura. Dancers include Hanna Oldsman, Teryn Trent, Kevin Ortiz Lemus, Colby Treat, Taylor Kindred, Meghan Schardt, Flora McLeod, Zachary Bordonaro, Kasey Orava, Elle Catalano, Ashley Xu, Hyun Ji Jeon, Felipe Beltran, Sherman Hope, Nadine Hildebrand, Gabriel DeRego, and Yuka Kawazu.

Danse En L'Air is a vibrant, dynamic ballet company based in New York City. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Yuka Kawazu, the ensemble's choreographic vision blends the tradition and purity of classical ballet technique with the expressiveness and immediacy of theater dance, presenting work that is refreshing, inviting, and compelling to all audiences. Kawazu's dances are inspired by her international perspective, the diversity of life in New York City, and the many fellow artists she has met throughout her life. Each piece evinces its own distinctive flavor, and is brought to life by the unique personalities of the dancers, who come from all over the world and have performed with numerous renowned companies.

Yuka Kawazu hails from Kanagawa, Japan. Her choreography has been shown by various presenters - including the Ailey Extention, Broadway Dance Center, Irene Mou's Friday Night Fever, New Dance Group, New Jersey Dance Theater Project, PMT Dance, and Dance Molinari - at venues such as the Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Duplex and Triad Theaters, Symphony Space, the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, Peridance and Ballet Arts/City Center Studios. Currently, she teaches ballet at New York City's Peridance Center, Broadway Dance Center, the Ailey Extension, Danznik and Ballet Arts. She is also a guest professor at Showa Music University in Japan. Her students have gone on to join Broadway productions and international dance companies. As a performer, she appeared with ballet companies throughout the United States in principal and soloist roles, later becoming ballet mistress for Staten Island Ballet. For more on Kawazu and Danse En L'Air, visit facebook.com and Instagram: Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air

Andrea Shapiro (Producer, Artist) has been a Broadway and Off-Broadway Producer, and a winner of three OBIE awards. She has been a painter and member of the Art Students League for 16 years. Now producing for Yuka Kawazu's Danse En L'Air.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Email: art@danseenlairnyc.com.