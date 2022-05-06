Youth Pride Chorus Comes to Lincoln Center and The Met This Month

The Youth Pride Chorus will have two live performances this month at Lincoln Center and at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The first performance will take place on Saturday, May 14 at 11:00 AM at the Lincoln Center David Rubenstein Atrium, 61 West 62nd Street. This event is part of the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Education Programming, which is focused on civic engagement and artists acting as leaders in their communities. All programs in the Atrium are free, unticketed, and open to the public. More information can be found at: http://www.lincolncenter.org/venue/atrium/youth-pride-chorus-400

**Please note: Seating and entry are first-come, first-served; the line will form at the Atrium's entrance on Broadway, between 62nd and 63rd Street.

Following the event at Lincoln Center, YPC will perform again on Friday, May 20 at 5:00 PM at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue. The performance is presented as part of the "Teens Take the Met!" initiative. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Teens Take The Met! is free and open to all teens 13+ with a middle or high school ID. Families can just show up or RSVP here to get free tickets to beat the line: https://www.metmuseum.org/events/programs/met-celebrates/teen-night/tttm-may-2022

**Please note: The schedule of activities will be available in English and Spanish. Large-print and Braille activity schedules, American Sign Language interpretation, sighted guides, and assistive listening devices are available.

Both events are family-friendly, free, and open to the public. These performances will be conducted by YPC's Artistic Director, Ben Houghton. YPC will perform inspiring and uplifting music from Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Oh Hellos, and more!

"After two years of the COVID pandemic, it is an honor to partner with two world-class New York institutions - Lincoln Center and The Met. At a time when LGBTQ rights are legislatively under attack, it is imperative for our young people to feel seen, supported, and validated by their leaders. Many of these young people have experienced intense prejudice from their peers, schools, and families- and some no longer even live at home. Our Youth Pride Chorus allows LGBTQ+ young people to speak truth to power through music and live performances," - Troy Blackwell, Chair for Big Apple Performing Arts, NYC Gay Men's Chorus, and YPC

"YPC is such a special space for the young people who are part of our community, and we are grateful for the long-standing partnership with Big Apple Performing Arts that makes its existence possible. At YPC, queer and trans youth come together to express themselves, to give and receive love from their peers-and to use music as a tool for positive change. We're so excited that the public will be able to see this magic for themselves during YPC's upcoming performances," - Natasha Jones, Senior Director of Community Programs for The LGBT Community Center