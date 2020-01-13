Young Performers Showcase Announced At Helsinki Hudson
The Community Music Space's annual Young Performers Showcase takes place at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, February 9, at 7pm.
The Community Music Space, located at the Chocolate Factory in Red Hook, is an artistic educational center that provides a voice for music and acting in the Hudson Valley. Its goal is to prepare people for a creative life as well as refining and building skills for professional and aspiring artists.
The Community Music Space is a music school committed to offering a blend of musical and performing arts enrichment. The school offers private lessons, group classes, and workshops for adults and kids, with an experienced, professional, and energized faculty.
The school's goal is to prepare people to live a musical life, whether that means as a performer, recording artist, actor, or singing with family around the campfire. Groups perform extensively in the community, from festivals to public venues and street fairs, as well as this annual showcase at Helsinki Hudson.
This program represents Club Helsinki Hudson's commitment to presenting regional and emerging talent.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Who Are Broadway Dance Captains and What Do They Do?
Some of the hardest working people on Broadway don't get enough credit. Their names aren't above the title- in fact, you've probably never heard their... (read more)
Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS
Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins and More Join the Cast of Broadway-Bound DIANA
Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today the complete cast for Diana, the upcoming new ... (read more)
Quiz: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?
We're celebrating the incredible Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's icon... (read more)