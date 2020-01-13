Young Performers Showcase Announced At Helsinki Hudson

The Community Music Space's annual Young Performers Showcase takes place at Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, February 9, at 7pm.

The Community Music Space, located at the Chocolate Factory in Red Hook, is an artistic educational center that provides a voice for music and acting in the Hudson Valley. Its goal is to prepare people for a creative life as well as refining and building skills for professional and aspiring artists.

The Community Music Space is a music school committed to offering a blend of musical and performing arts enrichment. The school offers private lessons, group classes, and workshops for adults and kids, with an experienced, professional, and energized faculty.

The school's goal is to prepare people to live a musical life, whether that means as a performer, recording artist, actor, or singing with family around the campfire. Groups perform extensively in the community, from festivals to public venues and street fairs, as well as this annual showcase at Helsinki Hudson.

This program represents Club Helsinki Hudson's commitment to presenting regional and emerging talent.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





