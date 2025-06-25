Young People’s Chorus Of NYC to Present LIMITLESS: AN EVENING WITH YPC At Lincoln Center’s SUMMER FOR THE CITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City will present Limitless: An Evening With YPC, a vibrant and visionary performance by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC), taking place at Damrosch Park in July 2025.

Under the artistic leadership of MacArthur Fellow Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, YPC will lead audiences on a musical journey through genres, cultures, and eras—joined by special guest, GRAMMY Award-winning composer and vocalist Chandrika Tandon. The one-of-a-kind program explores themes of wonder, aspiration, and unity, showcasing the emotional depth and artistic excellence that define YPC’s work.

Recognized globally for its virtuosity and dazzling stage presence, YPC serves over 2,000 young people annually across every borough of New York City. Through an innovative blend of music education and performance, the organization empowers children of all backgrounds to find their voices and thrive.

Venue: Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave. & W. 62nd St., New York, NY 10023

Tickets: Call CenterCharge at 212-721-6500 (Mon–Fri, 10AM–6PM EST)

More Info: For general inquiries, call 212-875-5456 or email guestexperience@lincolncenter.org

For updates and full event listings, visit lincolncenter.org.

Deals from Real Women Have Curves Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Get Tickets from $71.00