'You Could Drive a Person Crazy' with this Kooky Promo for UK's COMPANY

Photo credit: Josh Boyd Rochford

Josh Boyd Rochford shared this hilarious photo on Twitter of a Metro UK ad for Marianne Elliot's upcoming 2018 production of Stephen Sondheim's Company. But if you read closely, the ad is the farthest thing we've ever seen from true.

The ad reads, "You've ages to get your outfit for the latest Stephen Sondheim musical about Bobby, a 35-year old man who becomes Bobbi, a woman. Broadway legend Patti LuPone is worth the price of the ticket alone."

While Patti LuPone may be worth the price of the ticket alone, that's not the plot of the show she'll be starring in. The new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Tony award-winning musical, which first opened on Broadway in 1970, takes the lead role of Bobby and re-imagines him as a woman. Bobbi will be played by Rosalie Craig and LuPone will star as Joanne.

At Bobbi's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive and Side by Side.

Company will run at the Gielgud Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from 26 September 2018 for a strictly limited season.

Related Articles