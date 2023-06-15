You Can Now Become 'The Pinball Wizard' With Pop-Up Pinball Arcade at The Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY

The highest score at the end of the run will win a custom Tommy fender Stratocaster—signed by Pete Townshend of The Who!

By: Jun. 15, 2023

A pop-up pinball arcade has joined the run of The Who’s Tommy at The Goodman Theatre! Audiences can play their original Tommy pinball machine and take their shot at becoming “The Pinball Wizard.” The highest score at the end of the run will win a custom Tommy fender Stratocaster—signed by Pete Townshend of The Who! The arcade is open 90 minutes pre-show on most dates, closed during intermission, and open for 60 minutes post-show.

Rules of engagement: play is free, but limited to one game per person. Competing gamers who beat the high score should capture a selfie that includes their score and the date in the picture and email it to Pinball@GoodmanTheatre.org. More details at Click Here.

The Who’s Tommy appears at Goodman Theatre June 13 – July 30 (Opening Night is Monday, June 26) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; for tickets ($30 - $185, subject to change) call 312.443.3800, go online, or purchase in-person at the Goodman Box Office at 170 N. Dearborn (12 noon – 5pm). 

Myth and spectacle combine in this 2023 reimagining of The Who’s 1969 rock concept album, Tommy—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. 

A cast of 29 and a nine-piece band performs the classic songs in an exciting new staging. In title role of Tommy Walker is Ali Louis Bourzgui (Layalina, The Band’s Visit national tour), with Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Les Misérables and The Lion King on Broadway) as his father, Captain Walker and Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville, Waitress and Matilda on Broadway) as his mother, Mrs. Walker. Joining them are John Ambrosino (Les Misérables on Broadway) as Uncle Ernie; Bobby Conte (Company, A Bronx Tale The Musicalon Broadway) as Cousin Kevin; and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants and Holler If Ya Hear Me on Broadway) as the Acid Queen.

Also joining the cast are Jeremiah AlsopStephen Brower, Haley Gustafson, Sheldon HenryAliah JamesGabriel Kearns, Tassy Kirbas  Lily KrenNathan LucrezioAlexandra MatteoMorgan McGheeMark MitranoReagan PenderDaniel Quadrino, Nathe Rowbotham, Jenna Nicole SchoenZach SorrowAyana Strutz and Andrew Tufano. Young Tommy is played as a child and a pre-adolescent by the following actors in rotation: Ava Rose Doty, Presley Rose Jones, Annabel Finch and Ezekiel Ruiz.




